KingMakers IAS Academy Leads Tamil Nadu in UPSC 2025 Results

New Delhi [India], April 23: In the recently announced All India Civil Services Examination results by the UPSC, B. Sivachandran, a student of KingMakers IAS Academy, has secured the top rank from Tamil Nadu. This was announced by the Director of KingMakers IAS Academy, Prof. Sathyashree Boominathan. He further stated:

Outstanding Achievements by KingMakers Students

A total of 138 students from KingMakers IAS Academy have made it to the final list and achieved success. Out of the top 50 ranks in India, five students are from KingMakers. Among them, Abhishek Vashishtha secured the 14th rank, Vibhor Bhardwaj secured the 19th rank, and B. Sivachandran secured the 23rd rank in the UPSC results.

KingMakers Academy Turns the Dream of Tamil Nadu Students into Reality

B. Sivachandran secured the first rank in Tamil Nadu, followed by P. Pavithra, marking a significant achievement for the state.

KingMakers IAS Academy's Legacy of Success

KingMakers IAS Academy was inaugurated by the late former President of India and Bharat Ratna awardee, Dr. Pranab Mukherjee. Under the able leadership of Prof. Sathyashree Boominathan, this prestigious institute has, over the past 13 years, produced over 1000 All India civil servants (IAS, IPS, IFS).

Notably, Ishita Kishore (2022) and Aditya Srivastava (2023) secured All India Rank 1 and are proud alumni of KingMakers IAS Academy.

Reasons Behind KingMakers' Success

Prof. Sathyashree Boominathan stated that one of the key reasons for KingMakers IAS Academy's consistent success is the high-quality coaching provided by expert faculty for both Preliminary and Main examinations. Additionally:

* Specialized sessions like GMT (General Mental Training) and DAWS (Discussion and Weekly Sessions) helped students understand current affairs deeply.

* Most importantly, under the guidance of former UPSC Chairman Mr. D.P. Agrawal, students received top-tier training for the Personality Test (PTGP), which played a significant role in their success.

Admissions Open at KingMakers IAS Academy

Admissions for the 2025-2026 Civil Services and TNPSC Group 1 exams are currently open at the KingMakers IAS Academy branches in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Salem, Puducherry, and New Delhi. Interested candidates are welcome to join and benefit from the coaching.

