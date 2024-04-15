Kingston Expands External SSD Lineup with XS1000

Pocket-sized portability • USB 3.2 Gen 2 performance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15: Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions today announced the XS1000 External SSD, a small and incredibly sleek file backup solution. XS1000 joins XS2000 as a new product offering in Kingston's external SSD product portfolio. Both drives are extremely compact and less than 29 grams to provide pocket-sized portability.

Kingston's XS1000 offers read speeds up to 1,050MB/s1 and large capacities up to 2TB2 providing ample room for storing countless photos, videos, and files. The drive comes with a USB-C®3 to USB-A cable and maintains backwards compatibility to ensure seamless connectivity with legacy devices. All drives go through Kingston's rigorous product testing to ensure they function with the highest level of quality, reliability, and functionality. Small like a key fob, the XS1000 serves as a reliable companion for easy file backups, guaranteeing continuous access to your important documents, cherished memories and media files.

“Our customers are looking for convenient, fast and reliable storage at an affordable price. With the addition of XS1000 they can look no further as we now offer more options for external storage,” said Kingston. “We designed this drive to be sleek and compact, XS1000 is currently the smallest external SSD available on the market with speeds up to 1,050MB/s1, measuring merely half the size of a standard SSD. This ensures unparalleled portability, making it the ultimate selection for those seeking a combination of convenience and top-notch performance.”

XS1000 is available in 1TB and 2TB capacities and is backed by a limited five-year warranty4 with free technical support.

For more information visit: kingston.com.

XS1000 External SSD Features and Specifications:

Ultimate portability: Compact and weighing just under 29g, this sleek, all-black SSD fits in your palm, allowing you to take your files on the go effortlessly.

Reliable file backup: Take it all with you. Transfer and store your documents, large photos and videos without interruption.

Increased storage: Expand your digital library with high capacities up to 2TB2 to preserve life's cherished moments.

USB 3.2 Gen 2 support: Achieve read speeds up to 1,050MB/s1 with backwards compatibility to USB 3.2 Gen 1 ensuring seamless connectivity with legacy devices.

Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 2

Speed1: Up to 1,050MB/s read, 1,000MB/s write

NAND: 3D

Capacities2: 1TB, 2TB

Dimensions: 69.54 x 32.58 x 13.5mm

Weight: 28.7g

Casing Material: Metal + Plastic

Operating temperature: 0°C~40°C

Storage temperature: -20°C~85°C

Warranty/Support4: Limited 5-year warranty with free technical support

Compatible with5: Windows® 11, 10, macOS® (v.10.15.x +), Linux (v. 4.4.x +), Chrome OS™, Android™, iOS/iPadOS® (v.13+)

