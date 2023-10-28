Kingston Technology amps up the festive cheer with its Festive Bonanza Special Offer.

Now win exciting prizes like MacBook Air, Paytm e-vouchers and more with the purchase of Kingston products

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28: Increasing the festive season’s delight, Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announced the launch of its Festive Bonanza Special Offer, a lucky draw promotion that offers customers a chance to win exciting prizes, including a MacBook Air, Paytm e-vouchers, Kingston mouse pads, and more.

As the world’s largest independent producer of memory modules and being the No.1 brand for SSDs, excelling in product performance, reliability, customer service and warranty, Kingston announced its festive bonanza offer which is open to all and it will run from October 23 to December 31, 2023.

To enter the Festive Bonanza Special Offer, customers simply need to purchase any Kingston products from one of the participating partners during the promotion period. Participating partners include a variety of authorized Kingston retailers, both online and offline. Once a customer has purchased a Kingston product, they can visit the lucky draw URL to enter their purchase details and contact information. Customers can only enter once per purchase. E-voucher and Kingston mouse pad winners will be drawn every week, while MacBook Air winners will be drawn every month. The winners will be notified by email and/or phone.

“Kingston has always been a part and parcel of our customer’s festive memories. Hence, this festive season, we are thrilled to bring our Festive Bonanza Special Offer, a lucky draw promotion that offers customers a chance to win exciting prizes. We thank our customers for their continued support throughout the year and look forward to being a part of their festive journey as #KingstonIsWithYou. On behalf of Kingston family, wishing everyone a great and auspicious Diwali full of love, laughter, and prosperity.” said Mr. Tejashwar Singh, India Sales Head, Kingston Technology.

People who want to upgrade for work, education or play shouldn’t miss this opportunity. So, hurry!

For more details about the lucky draw: https://kingston-event.com/india/yearend2023

