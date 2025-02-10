Kingston Technology Remains Among Top Private Companies in 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10:Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announced today it landed the 29 spot on Forbes' list of America's Top Private Companies for 2024. With over 20 years proudly as No. 1 top third-party supplier of DRAM modules in the world, and another year as #1 for SSDs in the channel Kingston represents as the only “Technology Hardware & Equipment” company in the top 100. While these outside acknowledgements are determined by revenue or units shipped, they are the result of something else.

“Built on Commitment” is not just a tagline or campaign but the basis of all that is Kingston Technology. For almost 40 years Kingston has been devoted to providing the best in service, and memory and storage solutions like the award-winning IronKey and Kingston FURY lines. All while continuing to grow through the shared values of its employees, partners, and customers.

“This Forbes standing along with our philosophy of “Built on Commitment” represents our dedication to product quality and reliability, customer care, long-term partnerships, and of course our employees,” said Kingston. “None of those things are achievable without the other and the strong foundation Kingston laid within the industry.”

Since 1987, Kingston has been a trusted partner in driving innovation and delivering high-quality memory and storage solutions. More than just products, Kingston stands by its commitment to four key pillars: Reliability, Performance, Quality, and Support. Watch the ‘Built on Commitment' video here: Video Link

