Kingston Technology Rounds out Top 25 of Forbes’ List of “America’s Largest Private Companies”

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 21: Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announced it has nabbed the #25 spot on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies for 2023. Making it one of only two “Technology Hardware & Equipment” companies in the top 25.

The company maintained #1 supplier of third-party DRAM and #1 supplier of Channel SSD as it wraps up another year as a leader in the technology industry. From the growth of the Kingston FURY DDR5 line to its value and high-performance SSDs, Kingston continues to provide high-quality products and service to its customers. This year also saw Kingston expand its award-winning IronKey hardware-encrypted line and add to its external SSD offerings, providing more trusted options for users on-the-go. As the demand of both industries and consumers evolve, Kingston remains attuned to these changes, actively working with in-house product experts and engineers and collaborating closely with suppliers and partners. The company is committed to upholding its brand philosophy, “Kingston Is With You”, for B2B and B2C customers alike.

“This Forbes standing is an honor because it reflects the company's ability to grow through flexibility as the industry rebounds from the last few challenging years,” said Kingston. “Only made possible through the continued hard work of Kingston's amazing employees and strong support from our partners.”

