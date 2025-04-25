Kinley Soda Crosses Rs1,500 Crore in India, Strengthening Coca-Cola's Consumer-Centric Growth Strategy

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], April 25: Kinley Soda, a leading brand from Coca-Cola has crossed the Rs1,500 crore revenue mark, driven by consistency, quality, and consumer trust. Built on a sharp, demand-led portfolio, this milestone highlights the company's strategy of making a wide range of beverages accessible to consumers.

For over two decades, Kinley has grown with Bharat, becoming a part of both daily and celebratory moments. From nimbu sodas at street-side thelas to premium hospitality mixers, the brand has built a reputation as a dependable, high-quality soda. Its crisp taste and signature carbonation have made it a staple across occasions, outlets, and generations.

Today, available in formats ranging from 200ml to 2.25L PET, Kinley Soda is accessible across 1.4 million+ retail outlets in India, from your local kirana stores to quick commerce like Swiggy and Zepto, to premium shelves.

As Kinley continues to lead in the soda category, Coca-Cola India is amplifying its presence with a refreshed and new brand identity for Kinley Strong Soda, reinforcing its commitment to quality and consumer trust.

Vinar Nair, Vice President, Franchise Operations, Developing Markets, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia said, "Kinley Soda's success is rooted in trust, consistency, and quality. We've focused on execution, not exaggeration, and that discipline sets our portfolio apart. By listening deeply and innovating with intent, we've expanded the brand across every channel. This milestone celebrates the people who choose Kinley every day and reflects our strategy to build purposeful, demand-led brands. We'll continue growing with the same consumer-first mindset because that's what drives real scale."

The Kinley Soda success story underscores Coca-Cola India's commitment to leading the market with purposeful innovation, backed by data-led decisions, supply chain strength, and a sharp focus on what consumers seek in refreshment.

About Coca-Cola India

Coca-Cola in India is one of the country's leading beverage companies, offering a range of high-quality and refreshing beverage options to consumers. The company, in line with its vision of 'Beverages for Life', offers a wide portfolio of products which includes hydration, sports, sparkling, coffee, tea, nutrition, juice and dairy based products. In India its beverage range includes Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Charged by Thums Up, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Maaza, Minute Maid range of juices and juice beverages. The Company also offers hydration beverages including Limca Sportz, Smartwater, Kinley, Dasani and Bonaqua packaged drinking water and Kinley Club Soda. Premium products constitute Schweppes range and Smartwater. In addition, it offers Costa Coffee and organic green tea-based beverage- Honest Tea amongst its range of coffee and Tea. The Company is constantly transforming its portfolio, from reducing sugar in its drinks to bringing innovative new products to market.

The Company along with its owned bottling operations and franchise bottling partners has a strong network of close to 4 million retail outlets through which it refreshes millions of consumers across the country. It seeks to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable agriculture initiatives and carbon emission reductions across its value chain.

Globally together with its bottling partners, The Coca-Cola Company employs more than 700,000 people, helping to bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.cocacolacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

