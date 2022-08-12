Kiran Hospital announces free organ transplant, and complex illness treatment for 750 children on the occasion of India’s the 75th Independence Day

Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 12: There is a good news for parents of children suffering from complex illnesses that necessitate organ transplantation and congenital birth anomalies. For the first time, Surat-based Kiran Multi Super Speciality Hospital has announced free surgeries and treatment for 750 children under the age of ten to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence—Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

“We wanted to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav uniquely with our service to the nation and the next generation,” said Shree Mathur Savani, chairman of Kiran Hospital. “The Kiran Hospital’s board of trustees has decided to provide free treatment for complex illnesses and organ transplants to an estimated 750 children under the age of ten from across the country.”

Kiran Hospital has estimated that the treatment of 750 children from across the country will cost Rs 100 crore. Trustees, the majority of whom are from the diamond industry, have decided to contribute to the noble cause as part of the 75th anniversary of the country’s independence.

Mr Savani informed that parents of children with complex illnesses and those in need of organ transplants may register their children with all medical reports within one month, beginning August 12. “We are inviting children from all over the country to register.” To receive the benefits, parents must submit all relevant medical reports for their children.”

Mr Savani, Kiran Hospital is the first in the country to offer free blood to patients admitted to any hospital in south Gujarat.

With this kind of noble cause-driven program, Kiran hospital became centre of excellence in Pediatric surgery field.

Registration can be done on the official website www.kiranhospital.com

For more information, contact inquiry@kiranhospital.com

