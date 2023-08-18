Kirtilals has been Recognised Time and again for its Excellence in the Jeweller Industry

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 18: Kirtilals, a distinguished diamond and gold jewellery brand from India, once again demonstrated its excellence in the jewellery industry. With a strong focus on innovative design, Kirtilals aims to connect with the preferences of modern consumers.

In recent achievements, Kirtilals was honoured with several prestigious awards, including the Jewellery Eminence Award 2023 in two distinct categories: "Men’s Jewellery of the Year" and "Gemfields Ruby/Emerald Earrings of the Year". These awards were presented by the Jaipur Jewellers Association in collaboration with Gemfields. Additionally, Kirtilals received the title of "Couture Jewellery of the Year 2023" from Retail Jewellers India in Mumbai, and the brand was acknowledged with the "India Retail Excellence Award 2023" for being the "Best Retailer of the Year" in the Jewellery category by the Retail Association of India (RAI) in Chennai.

Suraj Shantakumar, the Director of Business Strategy at Kirtilals, expressed his excitement and pride regarding these significant accolades. He emphasized that receiving awards and recognition is always a source of pride for the brand, as it highlights the value propositions and diligent work that Kirtilals consistently delivers. Design was underscored as a crucial element in their success, with their research and development team focusing on innovation and technology in crafting each piece of jewellery. This emphasis on blending modern techniques and setting new trends within the jewellery industry reinforces Kirtilals' commitment to continuous improvement and creative excellence.

The brand's dedicated research and development team continuously strives to grasp the evolving requirements in jewellery design among the newer generation of consumers, ensuring that they create pieces that hold both aesthetic and personal value. Kirtilals' reputation for excellence in the jewellery industry has been consistently recognized over time. The brand places significant importance on quality, considering it a pivotal asset and a foundational aspect of its service to a clientele that spans four generations.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor