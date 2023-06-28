Kirtilals Honoured with the Prestigious Workplace Excellence Award for the Year 2023-2024 by Team Marksmen

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 28: Kirtilals, a renowned name in the jewelry industry, has been honoured with the prestigious Workplace Excellence Award for the year 2023-2024 by Team Marksmen. This esteemed recognition celebrates Kirtilals commitment to fostering an exceptional work environment and its dedication to nurturing a culture of excellence. The award was presented to Seema Mehta - Director Creative and Dr R. Sangeetha - Group Head - HR, Kirtilals by Actor Govinda & Rajesh Khubchandani - Co-founder & CEO, Team Marksmen Network.

The Workplace Excellence Award recognizes organizations that prioritize employee well-being, innovation, and inclusivity in the workplace. Team Marksmen, a leading authority on workplace recognition, evaluates numerous companies across industries to identify those that goes above and beyond in creating a conducive and empowering work atmosphere.

Kirtilals has always placed a strong emphasis on its employees' growth and happiness. The company believes that an engaged and motivated workforce is essential for delivering exceptional customer experiences and achieving long-term success. This award serves as a testament to Kirtilals unwavering commitment to maintaining a workplace that fosters creativity, collaboration, and personal development.

Commenting on the achievement, Suraj Shantakumar, Director - Business Strategy, Kirtilals, expressed his gratitude, stating, "We are truly honoured to receive the Workplace Excellence Award from Team Marksmen. At Kirtilals, we believe that our employees are our most valuable asset, and we strive to create an environment where they can thrive personally and professionally. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team."

Kirtilals has implemented several initiatives that contributes to its outstanding workplace culture. The company offers comprehensive employee development programs, promoting continuous learning and growth. It also maintains open lines of communication, encouraging employee feedback and suggestions. Additionally, Kirtilals fosters a diverse and inclusive workforce, valuing the unique perspectives and talents of each team member. The company also encourages women employees to take up higher positions and includes them in the decision making process. The organisation strongly believes in maintaining gender parity.

As a leading jewelry brand, Kirtilals has a rich legacy of craftsmanship and innovation. The company has consistently delivered exceptional products and service, earning the trust and admiration of customers worldwide. This Workplace Excellence Award further solidifies Kirtilals position as an industry leader not only in terms of its products but also in creating a supportive and rewarding work environment.

