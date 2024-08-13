Kirtilals Wins 'Coloured Gemstone Ring of the Year' Award at Retail Jeweller India Awards 2024

NewsVoir

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 13: Kirtilals, a leading diamond and gold jewellery brand, has been honoured with the prestigious 'Coloured Gemstone Ring of the Year' award at the 19th edition of Retail Jeweller India Awards 2024 at Mumbai recently. This recognition celebrates Kirtilals' dedication to innovative design and technology in jewellery creation.

The award-winning gemstone ring exemplifies Kirtilals' commitment to design innovation, catering to modern consumers evolving tastes. The brand's research and development team works tirelessly to understand and meet these changing preferences, ensuring each piece is treasured.

"We're thrilled to receive this award, validating our pursuit of excellence, Our R&D team seamlessly integrates innovation and technology into every piece, setting new industry trends," Suraj Shantakumar Director Business Strategy, Kirtilals.

With a legacy spanning over eight decades since 1939, Kirtilals has established itself as a leading global diamond conglomerate, boasting a comprehensive operation that includes direct diamond sourcing, cutting-edge factories, a state-of-the-art design studio, and world-class manufacturing processes.

