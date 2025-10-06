KISNA Celebrates 100 Exclusive Showrooms, Marking a Century of Sparkle Across India

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6: KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery, the flagship brand of the Hari Krishna Group, celebrated an iconic achievement with the successful launch of its 100th Exclusive Showroom across India. The grand celebration was held at the prestigious Jio Conventional Center, BKC, Bandra, marking a major milestone in the brand's rapid expansion and commitment to making diamond and gold jewellery accessible nationwide.

The celebration was graced by an array of esteemed dignitaries, including Mr. Paul Rowley, Executive Vice President, De Beers Group, Mr. Govindbhai Dholakiya, Member of Rajya Sabha and Chairman of Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd., Mr. Chandubhai Virani, Chairman and Managing Director of Balaji Waffers, Mr. Girish Agarwal, Director, Dainik Bhaskar Group, Mr. Ajay Kumar Tomar, Former Surat Police Commissioner, Padma Shri Mr. Savji Dholakia, Founder & Chairman, Hari Krishna Group, Mr. Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder & Managing Director, Hari Krishna Group, Mr. Parag Shah, CEO, KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery along with Mr. Tulsi Dholakia and Mr. Himmat Dholakia, Founders of the Hari Krishna Group.

The ceremony featured the felicitation of franchise partners with special 'Century Club' recognition, and the launch of KISNA's omnichannel platform, marking a new phase of seamless retail integration. The event also witnessed the unveiling of KISNA's latest Trend Book, offering a comprehensive look into Indian and global jewellery trends for 2025-2026.

The brand also launched two exquisite diamond jewellery collections House of 9 in 9kt and House of 24 in 24kt, marking a blend of innovation and elegance in design.

Speaking on the momentous occasion, Mr. Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder & Managing Director, Hari Krishna Group, said, "Reaching 100 exclusive showrooms is more than a numerical milestone; it is a true testament to the trust our customers and partners place in KISNA. This achievement reinforces our vision of 'Har Ghar KISNA'making diamond jewellery accessible to every Indian woman. As we celebrate a century of sparkle, we are now ready to step into a new era of growth and possibilities."

Mr. Parag Shah, CEO, KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery: "Reaching 100 exclusive showrooms is a landmark moment for KISNA. This milestone reflects our relentless focus on delivering exceptional jewellery experiences and our commitment to innovation, design, and customer delight. Each showroom is not just a store, but a celebration of craftsmanship and the trust our customers place in us. This is only the beginning of a much larger journey for KISNA."

In line with its commitment to giving back to society, KISNA organizes blood donation camps in local communities where its exclusive showrooms are located, and also carries out food distribution drives for the underprivileged and tree plantation with every purchase made at the store by its valued consumers.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor