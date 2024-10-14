KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery Launches its 2nd Exclusive Showroom in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] October 14: KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its 2nd exclusive showroom in Pune located at Viman Nagar, Phoenix Market City. This marks KISNA's 46th exclusive showroom nationwide. The inauguration was graced by Mr. Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder & M.D, Hari Krishna Group, and Mr. Parag Shah, Director, KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery.

To celebrate the grand opening, KISNA is offering up to 100% off on diamond jewellery making charges. Building the excitement, KISNA's #Abki_Baar_Aapke_Liye_Shop & Win a Car campaign offers consumers a chance to win from over 100+ cars. Participate by purchasing diamond, platinum, or solitaire jewellery worth ₹20,000 or more, or gold jewellery worth ₹50,000.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder & M.D, Hari Krishna Group, stated ‘‘We are delighted to announce that the new Viman Nagar showroom in Pune is now open, offering a wide range of jewellery, including festive collections that capture the season’s magic and elegance. This expansion aligns with our vision of ‘Har Ghar KISNA,' where we aim to be India's fastest-growing jewellery brand, making every woman's dream of owning diamond jewellery come true.''

Mr. Parag Shah, Director, KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery, said, ‘‘Viman Nagar is a vibrant retail hub, and we are confident that our consumers will love the diverse range of jewellery at the showroom. This exclusive showroom will showcase the brand’s finest festive collections, including bridal, contemporary, and daily wear jewellery that reflects the joy and beauty of the season.''

The newly launched KISNA showroom promises to be a destination of choice for anyone searching for gold and diamond jewellery near them, the showroom offers an extensive range to suit every style.

Launched in 2005, KISNA is the flagship diamond jewellery brand from the Hari Krishna Group. KISNA has established an extensive distribution network, reaching over 3,000+ shop-in-shop outlets across 28 states in India. The brand has over 45 exclusive showrooms across India. With an ethical sourcing of diamonds from mines to market, KISNA has an unmatched portfolio of 10,000+ unique designs. KISNA offers a wide range of Rings, Earrings, Pendants, Mangalsutra, Necklaces, Bangles, Bracelets, and Nose Pins in 14KT & 18KT gold which are 100% IGI Certified and BIS Hallmarked. The company also provides 90% Buyback & 95% Exchange on diamond jewellery including making charge.

KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery's online platform is a curated space where elegance meets convenience. As your trusted online brand, we offer a seamless shopping experience, featuring latest diamond and gold jewellery designs. Explore timeless sophistication with KISNA, your ultimate destination for authentic and stylish pieces on www.kisna.com

