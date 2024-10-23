KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery Launches its 2nd Exclusive Showroom in Siliguri

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India] October 23: KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery proudly announced the grand opening of its 2nd exclusive showroom in Siliguri, located at Sevoke Road. This marks KISNA's 4th exclusive showroom in West Bengal and its 49th nationwide. The inauguration was graced by Mr. Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder & Managing Director of Hari Krishna Group, and Mr. Parag Shah, Director of KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery.

To celebrate the grand opening, KISNA is offering up to 100% off on diamond jewellery making charges and up to 20% off on the making charges for gold jewellery. Adding to the excitement, KISNA's #Abki_Baar_Aapke_Liye Shop & Win a Car campaign offers consumers a chance to win from over 100 cars. Consumers can participate by purchasing diamond, platinum, or solitaire jewellery worth ₹20,000 or more, or gold jewellery worth ₹50,000 or more.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder & Managing Director of Hari Krishna Group, stated: “As we light up this Diwali, our new showroom in Siliguri is a symbol of our commitment to bring timeless beauty and elegance to every household. This expansion aligns with our vision, ‘Har Ghar KISNA,' where we aim to be India's fastest-growing jewellery brand, making every woman's dream of owning diamond jewellery come true.”

Mr. Parag Shah, Director of KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery, added: “As we celebrate the launch of our latest showroom in the vibrant city of Siliguri, we continue to focus on offering a diverse collection of festive jewellery. Our vision is to meet the evolving needs of our consumers, ensuring that KISNA becomes their go-to brand for every occasion.”

Mr. Mahendra & Mr. Shyam Agrawal, Franchise Partners of KISNA, shared their excitement: “Partnering with KISNA is an honor, and we are thrilled to bring this esteemed brand to the people of Siliguri. As we celebrate the spirit of Diwali, we aim to provide our consumers with not just jewellery, but memories that last a lifetime, with the brilliance and elegance of KISNA.”

In line with KISNA's commitment to giving back to the community, the brand organized a tree plantation drive as part of the launch event. Additionally, KISNA hosted a food distribution drive for the underprivileged.

About KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery

Launched in 2005, KISNA is the flagship diamond and gold jewellery brand from the Hari Krishna Group. KISNA has established an extensive distribution network, reaching over 3,000 shop-in-shop outlets across 28 states in India. The brand now boasts 49 exclusive showrooms across the country. With ethical sourcing of diamonds from mines to market, KISNA offers an unmatched portfolio of over 10,000 unique designs. KISNA's wide range of products includes Rings, Earrings, Pendants, Mangalsutras, Necklaces, Bangles, Bracelets, Nose Pins inclusive men's jewellery in 14KT and 18KT gold, all 100% IGI Certified and BIS Hallmarked. The company also provides 90% Buyback and 95% Exchange on diamond jewellery, including making charges.

KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery's online platform is a curated space where elegance meets convenience. As your trusted online brand, we offer a seamless shopping experience, featuring latest diamond and gold jewellery designs. Explore timeless sophistication with KISNA, your ultimate destination for authentic and stylish pieces on www.kisna.com

