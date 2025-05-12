KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery Launches its 3rd Exclusive Showroom in Indore

PNN

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 12: KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery proudly announced the grand opening of its 3rd exclusive showroom in Indore, strategically located at Sapna Sangeeta Road. The inauguration took place on the auspicious occasion of Mother's Day and was graced by Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder & Managing Director, Hari Krishna Group.

To celebrate Mother's Day, KISNA is offering a specially curated collection that honours the grace and strength of mothers, featuring up to 100% off on making charges of diamond jewellery, a perfect opportunity to gift a timeless token of love.

Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder & Managing Director, Hari Krishna Group, stated: "Our presence in Madhya Pradesh continues to grow successfully, the launch of our 3rd showroom in Indore and 8th in M.P is a reflection of trust and love our consumers have shown us. It also aligns with our vision, 'Har Ghar KISNA,' where we aim to be India's fastest-growing jewellery brand, making every woman's dream of owning diamond jewellery come true.''

Mr. Parag Shah, Director, KISNA, added: "Indore's fashion landscape is constantly evolving, and KISNA is proud to cater to this dynamic spirit. This launch on Mother's Day holds special significance for us, as it celebrates the strength and grace of womanhood, values that KISNA embodies. Our exclusive showroom offers a heartfelt jewellery experience where every piece tells a story of love, tradition, and timeless style."

Mr. Rajiv Tuteja, Mr.Arpit Tuteja & Mr.Satvik Tuteja, Franchise Partner, KISNA, said, "This partnership marks an exciting step forward, not just for us but for jewellery lovers in Indore. With KISNA's unmatched quality and craftsmanship, we're confident of becoming a trusted name in the city's jewellery landscape.''

In line with KISNA's commitment to giving back to the community, the brand organized a blood donation camp as part of the launch event and also hosted a food distribution drive for the underprivileged.

About KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery

Launched in 2005, KISNA is the flagship diamond and gold jewellery brand from the Hari Krishna Group. KISNA has established an extensive distribution network, reaching over 2000 shop-in-shop outlets across 28 states in India. The brand now boasts 80 exclusive showrooms across the country. With ethical sourcing of diamonds from mines to market, KISNA offers an unmatched portfolio of unique designs. KISNA's wide range of products includes Rings, Earrings, Pendants, Mangalsutras, Necklaces, Bangles, Bracelets, Nose Pins inclusive men's jewellery in 14KT and 18KT gold, all 100% IGI Certified and BIS Hallmarked. The company also provides 90% Buyback and 95% Exchange on diamond jewellery, including making charges.

KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery's online platform is a curated space where elegance meets convenience. As your trusted online brand, we offer a seamless shopping experience, featuring latest diamond and gold jewellery designs. Explore timeless sophistication with KISNA, your ultimate destination for authentic and stylish pieces on www.kisna.com

