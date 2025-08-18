Kissht Founder Ranvir Singh: Bringing Financial Freedom to Every Indian

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], August 18: In India's rapidly evolving financial landscape, one company has emerged as a leader in democratizing credit access-Kissht. Established in 2015, Kissht has pioneered the use of technology to make credit simple, inclusive, and secure for millions of Indians. Its mission is clear: empower individuals and businesses by ensuring that access to financial support is no longer a privilege, but a fundamental enabler of opportunity.

From the beginning, Kissht has operated as a fully digital platform. Using advanced AI models, alternative credit scoring, and behavior-based analytics, it brings into the fold customers who have often been excluded from traditional banking. Whether it is a small business owner in a Tier-III town, a young professional in a metro, or a family facing emergency expenses, Kissht's suite of personal loans, business loans, and loan against property solutions are designed to meet diverse financial needsquickly, transparently, and responsibly.

The company's ethos is rooted in compliance and security. By adhering to regulatory standards and employing bank-grade encryption, Kissht ensures that customer trust is never compromised. Clear communication of terms, upfront disclosure of costs, and an unwavering focus on ethical collection practices have distinguished Kissht as a customer-first platform in an industry that has sometimes been criticized for opacity.

This approach has not only helped Kissht win customer loyalty but has also shaped its growth into one of India's most recognized digital lenders. Today, Kissht serves millions of borrowers across the country, with operations spanning metros, semi-urban, and rural regions, thereby bridging one of the most significant gaps in India's credit ecosystem.

At the heart of this journey is the vision of its founder, Ranvir Singh, who brings over 25 years of experience in financial services. His ambition has always been larger than building a successful fintech businessit has been to create a platform that could redefine financial inclusivity in India. Under his leadership, Kissht has placed innovation and customer centricity at the core of its strategy, ensuring that lending is not just fast and convenient, but also responsible and empowering.

Yet, Kissht's story is not simply about one individual. It is the story of a company that has consistently innovated to stay ahead of the curve, while never losing sight of its responsibility toward customers. Each loan disbursed by Kissht tells a storyof dreams realized, of businesses scaled, of families supported. Together, these stories add up to a larger narrative of financial empowerment that is shaping the future of India's economy.

As the digital lending sector matures, Kissht continues to lead with a blend of technology, transparency, and trust. Its vision is forward-looking: to make credit as seamless and universal as digital payments, and to ensure that every Indianno matter their backgroundhas the tools to achieve financial independence.

