Kissht Personal Loan Now Available on Bajaj Markets

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 12: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, has enhanced its personal loan repertoire by partnering with Kissht, a popular name in India's instant digital loan landscape. This collaboration marks the inception of a valuable partnership, with Kissht's focus on quick approvals and flexible terms providing a convenient financial solution to users.

Through Bajaj Markets, Kissht provides convenient access to funds for immediate needs. Borrowers can get up to Rs 2 Lakhs with flexible repayment terms of up to 2 years. Notably, Kissht imposes no foreclosure charges, offering greater repayment flexibility. Additionally, Kissht boasts a remarkable disbursal time of just 5 minutes, ensuring quick access to funds.

Kissht Personal Loan on Bajaj Markets provides a swift and convenient solution for immediate financial needs. This partnership expands Bajaj Markets' offerings, providing customers with diverse options to meet their financial needs.

Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv and one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India, is a digital marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products which can help them achieve their financial life goals. Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Markets has since then built a very strong business as a techfin. It offers a wide gamut of Digital Technology Services which span across Digital Applications, Enterprise Solutions, Data Engineering, Business Analytics, Quality Engineering and Cloud Services.

Visit Bajaj Markets website or download Bajaj Markets' app from Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket"

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor