Kitaab launch of book ‘The Weight Loss Revolution’ shares scientific strategies to combat obesity and weight loss

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 18:Health enthusiasts, authors, celebrities, and dignitaries gathered for an insightful evening focused on wellness at the Kitaab —a book launch literary initiative by Kolkata-based NGO Prabha Khaitan Foundation—held at ITC Maurya, Delhi.

The event featured renowned endocrinologist Dr. Ambrish Mithal and co-author Shivam Vij, who launched their groundbreaking book, The Weight Loss Revolution. Attendees included Chief Guest Dr Jitendra Singh (Minister of State, Independent Charge, Department of Science & Technology and Earth Sciences), Guests of Honour actress Sharmila Tagore , Shobhana Bhartiaand other eminent personalities. A panel discussion moderated by author-journalist Vir Sanghvi engaged Dr Mithal in a compelling dialogue.

The welcome address was given by Neelima Dalmia Adhar – Honorary Convenor Delhi & NCR & Ehsaas Woman of Delhi and the vote of thanks was given by Ina Puri, Ehsaas Woman of Gurugram. The authors and the guests were felicitated by other Ehsaas women of the Foundation.

Dr. Mithal and Vij highlighted the book's relevance in addressing modern metabolic health challenges. The discussion covered critical topics: the impact of new weight-management drugs, India-specific issues like central obesity, and the necessity of structured approaches combining lifestyle changes with medical interventions.

Healthcare and literary experts emphasized India's urgent need for accurate weight-management awareness. Published by Juggernaut Books, The Weight Loss Revolution explores India's evolving weight-loss landscape, demystifying the role of GLP-1 drugs (e.g., Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro) and evidence-based programs. The book dispels myths and offers science-backed guidance for tackling obesity, diabetes, and metabolic disorders.

Dr Mithal advocated for a scientific approach to obesity management, stressing that prevention through lifestyle remains paramount: “This book responds to rapid changes in the field—especially in India, where new drugs are being used and misused. A proper scientific perspective is essential.”

The book details the efficacy, use cases, and side effects of next-generation weight-loss medications, underscoring that they must complement—not replace—diet and exercise.

Beyond introducing the book, the Delhi launch fostered engaging awareness about these pressing health issues.

A signature literary initiative of Prabha Khaitan Foundation, Kitaab hosts book launches across India creating platforms for meaningful discourse and awareness. The book which carries deep healthcare information would be launched by Kitaab in Jaipur, Lucknow, Kolkata and some other cities across India.

