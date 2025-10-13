Kiya World School Launch Announcement (Oct 2025 Admissions Open)

India PR Distribution

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 13: Kiya World School proudly announces the opening of admissions for October 2025. Designed to be more than just a school, Kiya is a space where learning, creativity, and compassion come together. With a child-centric philosophy and global outlook, Kiya World School is ready to redefine Hyderabad school admissions 2025.

Why Choose Kiya World School in Hyderabad?

At Kiya World School, we integrate emotional intelligence with advanced technology to create a distinctive learning environment. Our vision is to prepare learners not just for academic excellence, but also for life beyond classrooms. Families searching for the best International school in Isnapur will find Kiya to be the perfect blend of tradition, innovation, and holistic development.

During our admissions counselling, one prospective parent shared: "We were impressed with how Kiya emphasizes both academics and co-curricular growth. That balance is exactly what we are looking for in a CBSE school in Hyderabad."

Early Years, Primary, and Secondary Learning Pathways

* Early Years: Rooted in the "Head, Hands, and Heart" philosophy, our Early Years program builds strong foundations in literacy, numeracy, and social-emotional growth through curiosity and discovery.

* Primary Years: A dynamic stage where children explore, question, and create. With inquiry-based learning and critical thinking routines, students grow into confident problem solvers.

* Secondary Years: A future-ready program combining academic rigor, leadership opportunities, career guidance, and co-curricular pathways including Robotics, AI-VR, Model UN, and Sports.

School Culture, Facilities, and Sports in School

Kiya World School is built around the belief that learning should inspire curiosity, respect, and confidence. Our school culture fosters inclusivity, kindness, and collaboration, ensuring that every child feels valued. The campus has been designed to provide safe and stimulating learning spaces that balance tradition with innovation. From interactive classrooms equipped with modern technology to creative art studios, science laboratories, and outdoor play areas, every space encourages exploration and self-expression.

At our Isnapur, Gajuwaka, and Sethammadara campuses, sports in school and extracurricular activities are integrated into daily learning. This ensures children experience a healthy mix of academics, fitness, and creativity right from the start.

We also emphasize early STEM exposure, enabling students to engage with robotics, coding, design thinking, and hands-on experiments that spark innovation from a young age. Sports facilities, visual and performing arts, and wellness programs contribute to the overall growth of learners, helping them develop resilience and a healthy lifestyle alongside academics.

Qualified Educators at Our CBSE & Cambridge Schools

Behind every child's journey at Kiya is a team of highly qualified, 21st-century educators. Our teachers bring expertise in early childhood and K-12 education, combined with professional training in global best practices. With an optimized student-teacher ratio, we ensure personalized care and attention, allowing every learner to progress at their own pace.

One of our senior teachers explained: "Kiya's training has prepared us to deliver both CBSE and Cambridge pathways with equal confidence. Parents can be assured their children will receive an education that meets global standards while staying rooted in local culture."

Through the unique i-Spectrum model, student growth is assessed across ten dimensions, covering academic achievement, creativity, collaboration, socio-emotional learning, and critical thinking. This non-conventional progress tracking ensures that no child is left behind, while achievers are encouraged to pursue advanced challenges.

Curriculum Designed for Future-Ready Learners

Kiya offers both CBSE and Cambridge (CAIE) curricula, aligned with NEP 2020 and international standards. Parents seeking Cambridge Schools Admission in Hyderabad will discover that Kiya's individualized approach, early STEM exposure, and integration of AI and VR set it apart as a truly future-focused institution.

Practical Tips for Parents

* Encourage your child to ask questions and explore interests at home.

* Balance study with outdoor play to nurture both mind and body.

* Create a routine that values creativity as much as academics.

Our admissions counsellors often remind parents: "Learning is not confined to classrooms. A child's growth also depends on the encouragement they receive at home."

Our Launch in Hyderabad and Vizag

The launch of Kiya World School admissions in Isnapur, Hyderabad is only the beginning. With plans to expand, including the much-anticipated Vizag school launch in 2025, Kiya is creating a network of schools committed to nurturing compassionate innovators and global citizens.

Admissions Now Open - October 2025 Intake

Applications are now open for Kiya World School admissions 2025. Parents looking for an inspiring educational journeyfrom Early Years through Grade 8can now secure their child's place in an environment that fosters empathy, innovation, and lifelong learning.

* Location: Janapriya Unnati Apartments, Isnapur, Hyderabad

* Admissions Open: October 2025 Intake

