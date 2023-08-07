KKCL Aims for A-Garment-A-Second, Signs as Official Sponsor for West Indies vs T20I Series

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7: Fashion apparel manufacturer KKCL, makers of Killer Jeans announced today their continued support for cricket, by signing on as an Official Sponsor for the fast-paced West Indies vs India T20I Series.

This association will see Killer’s brand presence on the ground, boosting brand recall and visibility, following on from the exposure the brand registered during Killer Jeans’ stint on the team jersey as the Official Kit Sponsors of the Indian Cricket team until May 31st, 2023 which was stitched together by ITW.

KKCL, which has been a listed entity at NSE (KKCL) & BSE (532732) since 2006, is a company that has established themselves as one of India’s leading apparel and accessories manufacturers and proud owner of Killer, Integriti, LawmanPg3, Easies, Desi Belle, Iti and Izel.

KKCL, who have achieved the remarkable milestone of 10 Million units sold within one year has an impressive feat of selling a garment every 3 seconds. It is now hoping to further build on this feat and achieve their vision of selling "A-Garment-A-Second" in the near future, with the visibility garnered during the 5-match series which will be played between India and West Indies from the 3rd to the 13th August in 3 venues- Trinidad, Guyana and Lauderhill.

Speaking on the occasion, Hemant Jain, Joint Managing Director – KKCL, said, “With aggressive retail expansion geographically, it's important for us to reach to the maximum audience and we believe that this reach can be achieved with cricket, which has millions of followers that T20 attracts today. We are extremely excited to be a part of the West Indies vs India T20 series. Like our earlier cricket association, we are confident that this sponsorship will strengthen our brand presence and drive us to achieve "A-Garment-A-Second” in the market.”

Dominic Warne, Commercial Director for Cricket West Indies, said: “We welcome Killer’s support and investment for international cricket and for this West Indies home T20I Series vs India. The T20I Series is set to be watched and followed around the globe and featuring some of the world’s most exciting cricketers in two teams with a great rivalry."

