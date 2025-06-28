KK's Unreleased Song "Humein Asha Hai" Launches Today - A Soulful Call to Hope and Healing

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 28: Today marks a deeply emotional moment for millions of fans as the voice of the late legendary singer KK (Krishnakumar Kunnath) echoes once again through the release of his previously unreleased track, "Humein Asha Hai."

Recorded in 2008, but held close all these years, the song was finally released today a powerful offering of hope, healing, and love from a voice that shaped generations. Launched purposefully on International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking (World Drug Day), the track speaks directly to those battling emotional isolation, substance abuse, and silent suffering.

With stirring vocals and a message that transcends time, Humein Asha Hai is being celebrated not just as a song, but as a tribute, a movement, and a reminder of KK's unmatched ability to connect with the soul.

"KK gave his voice to this song not for money or fame but because he believed in what it stood for," said the team behind the release. "This is his gift to those who feel lost. It's a message that you're not alone."

Crafted by composer & lyricist Rahul R and music producer Santosh Nair, Humein Asha Hai pairs KK's evocative voice with poignant lyrics and delicate instrumentation including a soulful flute section by Paras Nath. The song was recorded at Joshua Studio Inc, Mumbai and the sound engineering was helmed by Saibu Simon.

At its heart, the song speaks of darkness and recovery, sorrow and strength mirroring the challenges faced by youth today.

The song was released by Shruti Music School UK, a music institution known for nurturing cross-cultural and conscious music. Based in the UK and India, the school took on the responsibility of completing and launching the track with integrity and vision, turning it into a platform for awareness and engagement.

In a unique technological leap, the launch also marks the first-ever song drop on Musecoinx, a blockchain-powered platform aimed at deepening artist-fan relationships. Musecoinx enables fans to participate in song campaigns in meaningful ways emotionally and financially through Web3 tools. It brings artists and fans together in one ecosystem where community, engagement, and shared success are at the core.

"India has no shortage of loyal fans. What we've lacked is structured engagement. This platform helps us take KK's message forward in a way that involves the fans they're not just listening; they're part of the legacy."

The song's release has ignited a wave of emotion across social media, with fans calling it "goosebumps-inducing," "a reminder of what real music sounds like," and "KK's voice bringing light once again."

As the world listens to Humein Asha Hai today, it becomes clear this is more than a song. It is a bridge between past and present, pain and recovery, memory and movement.

KK may no longer be with us, but through this track, his voice continues to heal.

