KLA corporation inaugurates Rs 300 crore R&D and innovation hub in Chennai

Tharamani (Chennai) [India], January 7 : KLA Corporation, a global leader in semiconductor process control and enabling technologies, inaugurated its Rs 300 crore R&D and Innovation Hub at DLF Downtown, Tharamani, Chennai, on Wednesday.

This landmark facility is one of the largest infrastructure expansions for the company in India, according to a statement from Guidance Tamil Nadu on X.

The new facility spans 311,000 square feet and is designed to accommodate 1,300 employees. This expansion marks a significant scale-up for KLA India, which first established its presence in 2004. Over the past two decades, the India unit has evolved into a centre of excellence for artificial intelligence and engineering. The Tharamani hub is expected to play a pivotal role in the company's advanced computing and AI roadmap.

The centre integrates end-to-end engineering capabilities, including research and development, software development, and algorithm development. It also houses specialised units for AI and data science, as well as critical corporate and technical functions.

Several high-ranking officials attended the opening ceremony, including Amitesh Kumar Sinha, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and CEO of the India Semiconductor Mission. He was joined by Darez Ahamed, MD and CEO of Guidance Tamil Nadu, and Arun Roy, Industry Secretary for the Government of Tamil Nadu. Senior executives from KLA were also present to mark the commencement of operations at the new site.

The establishment of this hub aligns with broader efforts to strengthen the country's semiconductor value chain.

