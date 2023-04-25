KLAY Preschool and Daycare aims to expand its daycare centres in 2023

New Delhi [India], April 25 (/NewsVoir): With an objective of encouraging the female workforce to rejoin work, KLAY, India's largest preschool and daycare chain, aims to expand its daycare chain to 400 centres in 2023 growing at a Y-o-Y growth rate of 33 per cent. KLAY has fast emerged as India's best and largest daycare provider by a distance. With more than 2,000 KLAY educators spread across 150+ centres in India, they are united in their mission to nurture every child's gifts and be the trusted parenting partner of every family. During 2022, KLAY expanded its daycare centres by 15 per cent in tier-I cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai and NCR. Over the course of this year, KLAY's mission is to expand in tier II cities apart from establishing its centres in major metros.

KLAY is focusing on equipping working mothers in India with quality daycare to allow them to return to their workplaces. In lieu of this initiative, KLAY has partnered with over 420 corporates including the likes of Godrej, HCL, Visa and Coca-Cola and aims to see a 20 per cent jump in onboarding more corporates in the ongoing financial year.

Talking about the expansion, AK Srikanth, CEO at KLAY stated, "The female workforce in India accounts for a mere 27 per cent in the orgsed sector as per a World Bank Survey. This is majorly due to the lack of trustworthy daycare centres, because of which many women are forced to take a hiatus from work after childbirth. KLAY is aiming to solve this problem by opening more daycare centres this year so that the female workforce can return to work hassle-free."

Created by experts in the highly specialised field of early-year education, KLAY's programme draws from the Theory of Multiple Intelligences proposed by developmental psychologist Dr Howard Gardner of Harvard University. This theory posits that there is more than one way for people to learn, acquire information, and gain knowledge. Dr Gardner's eight Intelligences include Linguistic, Logical-Mathematical, Spatial, Bodily-Kinesthetic, Musical, Interpersonal, Intrapersonal and Naturalist.

