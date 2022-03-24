KleanMail, an AI-driven email validation tool creates buzz even before its launch

KleanMail is a flagship product developed by the pioneers and global players in AI, Advanced Analytics and MarTech space, Comsense Technologies Ltd. KleanMail is an Email Validation Tool that is quick, secure and nearly 99 per cent accurate. The product, in its Beta version and initial deployments, has already created a buzz. The company is formally launching the product in the third week of March 2022.

Organisations looking to improve and maintain a good IP reputation will find KleanMail extremely effective as this cloud-based solution enables cleansing of customer database, enhancing email deliverability and customer engagement and boosting campaign effectiveness.

The team that developed KleanMail considers it to be a notch above in accuracy and real-time outputs as against some of their competitors in the space. It offers key features like , , and Along with these, this is loaded with other features like , , , , and .

"KleanMail is a practical and reliable solution to the most common problems that marketeers face. The irony is that some don't even realize the loss of revenue their email marketing efforts face due to incorrect data, bouncing emails and poor open rates. Besides just valid or invalid email id check, KleanMail provides users with a wide range of results that includes , and - that helps you prevent revenue leakages that may otherwise go unnoticed," says Sushant Pingale, Product Owner and Head of Business, KleanMail.

The email list cleaning service of this flagship product has already been tested with some of the key global customers of Comsense Technologies, with excellent reviews and feedbacks. The Company is really excited to give it a formal big-platform launch next week with some free email verifier credits for free. Comsense Technologies are the leaders in Marketing Technology with high focus on Automation, AI-driven solutions, and Customer engagement.

"We are very customer-driven and have a culture of innovation within the organization that aids the experience of our clients. KleanMail is a perfect example of how we take innovation seriously. From a small gap that our team identified, to a flagship product, KleanMail has proven our commitment to our customers and we are proud that many such innovations are currently brewing within the organization," says Sagar Babar, CEO & Co-Founder - Comsense Technologies.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor