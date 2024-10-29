KLL Secures FTL Contract with Uttarakhand Seeds, Expands into Agricultural Logistics

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29: Kaushalya Logistics Limited (NSE: KLL), a diversified conglomerate specializing in logistic support to the cement players, has secured a Full truckload transportation contract with Uttarakhand Seeds and Tarai Development Corporation Limited (UKS & TDC). This agreement marks KLL's strategic entry into new sectors, such as PSUs and agricultural logistics, emphasizing the company's expansion into specialized markets. The contract involves transporting high-quality seeds from Uttarakhand to major agricultural hubs, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

UKS & TDC is a prominent PSU dedicated to enhancing crop productivity and supporting farmers by providing quality seeds. By collaborating with UKS & TDC, KLL not only diversifies its service portfolio but also underscores its adaptability and vision for long-term growth. The contract spans one year, with an option for a 3-month extension, reflecting the potential for extended collaboration.

This move expands KLL's focus beyond its core expertise in cement logistics, showcasing its commitment to diversification and strategic growth. Agriculture, a cornerstone of India's economy, offers strong demand backed by government support, making it an essential sector for logistics services. Entering this segment, particularly through a partnership with a key PSU, signifies KLL's ability to manage specialized logistics needs. This contract sets the foundation for future collaborations with agribusinesses and other government entities.

For KLL, the partnership brings multiple advantages, including revenue diversification through agriculture-focused logistics, steady cash flow, and enhanced credibility in handling specialized FTL requirements. By entering the food sector and strengthening ties with PSUs, KLL positions itself as a versatile and integrated logistics provider. The collaboration with UKS & TDC is a testament to KLL's strategic growth ambitions, laying the groundwork for expansion across various industries.

Commenting on the update Uddhav Poddar, Managing Director, Kaushalya Logistics Limited said, "We are pleased to announce our new Full Truck Load contract with Uttarakhand Seeds & Tarai Development Corporation. This partnership marks our entry into the agricultural logistics sector and allows us to expand our service offerings.

The addition of UKS & TDC as a client strengthens our logistics capabilities and enhances our reputation as a reliable provider in this area. We recognize the importance of agriculture in India's economy and are committed to supporting its growth through efficient logistics solutions.

This contract adds to our existing customer base, which includes respected companies like Adani, JK Cement, BEL and many other. As we fulfil this contract, we look forward to building credibility in the agricultural sector and exploring further opportunities with other agribusinesses and government entities. We believe this partnership will significantly contribute to KLL's growth and success."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor