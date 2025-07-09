KLM Axiva Finvest Launches 12th Public Issue of Secured NCDs Worth up to Rs 150 Crore

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 9: KLM Axiva Finvest Ltd has announced its Twelfth public issue of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) with a face value of ₹1,000 each. The base issue size is ₹7,500 lakhs, with an option to retain oversubscription up to ₹7,500 lakhs, aggregating up to ₹15,000 lakhs.

The public issue opened on July 9, 2025, and will close on July 22, 2025, with an option for early closure or extension, subject to necessary approvals.

This issue offers ten different investment options with tenures ranging from 400 days to 79 months. The effective annual yield for investors ranges from 9.92% to 11.30%, depending on the chosen option. The minimum application size is ₹5,000 (i.e., 5 NCDs), and in multiples of ₹1,000 thereafter.

Applications can be submitted through the Company's branches or via the BSE online platform. The application form and full details are available at https://klmaxiva.com/ncd.

Utilization of Proceeds:

The funds raised through this issue will be utilized for onward lending, financing, and for repayment/prepayment of principal and interest on existing borrowings, as detailed in the Prospectus.

