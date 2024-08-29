KLM Axiva Finvest Launches First Digital Campaign with Brand Ambassador Nayanthara

New Delhi [India] August 29: KLM Axiva Finvest has launched its latest promotional campaign, featuring actress Nayanthara as the brand ambassador. The campaign focuses on enhancing the company's digital presence, with the KLM Gold Loan app at its core, offering round-the-clock access to financial services.

KLM Axiva Finvest, a leading financial services provider in India, has launched its latest promotional campaign, marking the first comprehensive initiative since the appointment of actress Nayanthara as brand ambassador. The campaign emphasizes KLM Axiva Finvest's focus on comprehensive digitalization, with a particular spotlight on the KLM Gold Loan app.

The primary objective of this campaign is to strengthen the company’s digital presence, ensuring that all KLM Axiva offerings and services are readily available to consumers through digital channels. The KLM app will act as a gateway for users, offering seamless and efficient access to a wide range of services.

Key features of the app include the processing of gold loans, money transfers, and repayments, all designed to enhance user efficiency. The app guarantees round-the-clock service availability, even on holidays and after regular business hours, making it a standout component of the campaign.

With an extensive branch network across India, KLM Axiva Finvest aims to extend its services to a broader customer base through the app and this new promotional effort. The campaign also highlights the company's dedication to meeting the diverse needs of all segments of the Indian population, particularly the youth.

The campaign’s tagline, “Tap Tap KLM App,” encapsulates the ease of access and convenience offered by the app.

By featuring one of India's most celebrated actresses, Nayanthara, as the brand ambassador, the campaign aspires to expand the brand’s reach and acceptance nationwide. The new campaign was officially launched by Nayanthara and CEO Manoj Ravi.

For more information visit – https://klmaxiva.com/

