KLM Axiva Finvest to Raise Up to Rs 15,000 Lakhs via NCDs

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 20: KLM Axiva Finvest Ltd has announced the Company’s tenth public issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures with a face value of ₹Rs.1000. The base public issue size is ₹7,500 lakhs and the public issue limit will be with an option to retain over-subscription up to ₹7,500 lakhs, aggregating up to ₹15,000 lakhs with an option for additional subscription up to ₹7,500 lakhs. The NCD issue opened on 22nd July 2024 and will be closed on 2nd August 2024.

KLM Axiva Finvest will raise aggregating up to ₹7,500 lakhs (“base issue”) with an option to retain over-subscription up to ₹7,500 lakhs, aggregating up to ₹15,000 lakhs through secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures.

The NCDs have ten different options for individual investors to choose from. Effective yield Returns will be at the rates of the various investment options ranging from 9.92% to 11.30% p.a. On various investment options having face value is ₹Rs.1000, with multiple investment tenure options ranging from 400 days to 79 months and the minimum investment amount is ₹Rs.5,000.

Investors can apply for NCDs through the branches of the Company and the BSE online platform. Application forms are available at https://klmaxiva.com/ncd. All investors proposing to participate in the public issue of NCDs of KLM Axiva Finvest Limited should invest only based on information contained in the Prospectus. Please see the section entitled “Risk Factors” beginning on page 17 of the Prospectus for risk in this regard.

“Entire funds raised through the NCD will be utilized for onward lending, financing, and repayment/prepayment of principal and interest on existing borrowings.

Kindly contact us at 18004257774 (Toll-Free Number) for any further information regarding the Public Issue.

