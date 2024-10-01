Knauf Launches Exclusive Training Academy in Gorakhpur, Partnering with Pratham and National Skill Development Corporation

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 1: Knauf, World's No.1 company of building materials and innovator of construction solutions, has taken a significant step towards empowering the construction workforce with the launch of its first exclusive training academy in Gorakhpur. This upskilling initiative, a collaboration with Pratham and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), is designed to equip local talent with advanced skills in drywall and ceiling installations, meeting the growing demand for skilled professionals in the industry.

The launch event was graced by prominent industry leaders, including Nilesh Makhija, General Manager at Nagarjuna Construction Company Ltd; Sanjay Bansal, Promoter of Opsis; Ajit Solanki, State Head for Uttar Pradesh from Pratham; and Rajesh Thokale, Director, Pratham Skilling, Entrepreneurship and Livelihoods.

Empowering Through Collaboration and Education

With the support of Pratham and NSDC, this upskilling initiative aims to close the skill gap in the construction sector by making education accessible and targeted. The training modules are designed to enhance proficiency in drywall and ceiling installations, focusing on hands-on training to ensure that participants can apply their knowledge directly to the job site.

Through this partnership, Knauf continues to contribute to the future of the construction workforce by ensuring that installers are equipped with the latest industry standards and practices. This initiative aligns with Knauf's broader mission to foster innovation and professionalism within the sector.

On the occasion, Sumit Bidani, CEO, Knauf India said: "We, at Knauf, are committed to nurturing people through education. Our new Skill Centre in Gorakhpur is a step forward in providing a platform to the workforce by equipping them with requisite skills to make them future-ready so that they can contribute towards the growth of the construction industry."

Knauf remains dedicated to its role as a thought leader and innovator in the building materials industry, continuing its investment in the growth and development of skilled workforce across India.

For more information about Knauf and its initiatives, visit Knauf's website.

