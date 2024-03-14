Know How High Uric Acid levels can Lead to Chronic Kidney Disease

Mediawire

New Delhi [India], March 14: Chronic kidney disease is a growing public health concern worldwide. In India chronic kidney disease affects roughly 15-20 per cent of adults in the country.[i] [ii]While several factors contribute to the development of this condition, one tends to miss out checking their hyperuricemia or high uric acid levels in the blood.

An excess of uric acid, it may cause injury to the kidney cells in patients with pre-existing CKD especially those with Diabetes related chronic kidney disease. This causes worsening of kidney function leading to chronic kidney disease.

India is witnessing a rise in cases of both hyperuricemia and chronic kidney disease. Hyperuricemia is present in about 40 per cent of patients with early CKD, and 70 per cent of patients with advanced CKD. This increase is due to changes in people's lifestyle and dietary habits such as with high consumption of fatty meats, alcohol, and fructose-rich foods. This also can be due to conditions like gastrointestinal, hormonal, or certain kidney diseases.

Know the Signs and Risk Factors

Hyperuricemia typically doesn't have visible or immediate symptoms, especially in the early stages of the condition. Nearly 60 per cent of people with hyperuricemia do not experience symptoms.[iii] Those who may experience signs can be affected by tenderness, swelling, or severe joint pain.[iv] Further, when elevated uric acid levels lead to kidney stones, people may experience nausea, pain in their lower back or abdomen, and other signs.[v] Hyperuricemia is particularly common in older adults and men.[vi]

People with advanced chronic kidney disease may be affected by fatigue, swelling in legs, abnormal amounts of urination, nausea, and difficulty in concentrating.[vii] In such cases, they may need immediate medical attention.

High uric acid levels can also lead to diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, among other conditions.[viii],[ix] A study indicated that over 30 per cent of patients with diabetes, hypertension, or both have hyperuricemia.[x] It can have a considerable long-term impact on health and well-being if it goes undetected and untreated. This makes it crucial to prevent hyperuricemia, by managing underlying medical conditions, through medication and lifestyle changes.

Detect and Manage Hyperuricemia Early for Better Kidney Health

Given the significant role that hyperuricemia plays in the development and progression of chronic kidney disease, detecting high uric acid levels and managing them are key for people to take care of their kidney health. Early diagnosis of hyperuricemia can help start the journey to properly managing the condition sooner and avoid any further complications.

Making lifestyle modifications, such as by adopting a healthy diet, maintaining a healthy weight, staying hydrated, and engaging in regular physical activity, can help control uric acid levels. Some of the changes people can make to their meal plan include having more low-fat dairy products, foods rich in vitamin C, plant-based protein, and nuts.[xi]

People should also consult their doctor in case they have or suspect hyperuricemia and chronic kidney disease, so that they can develop a personalized plan to effectively manage their health. By raising awareness about the risks associated with hyperuricemia and advocating for early detection and intervention, we can strive towards better kidney health for our patients and communities. This can help more people and their families live healthier and better.

