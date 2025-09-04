Kochi Blue Tigers Seal Semi-final Spot with Dominant Run

Trivandrum (Kerala) [India], September 4: The Kochi Blue Tigers have stormed into the semi-finals of KCL Season 2, becoming the first team to confirm their place in the knockouts. With seven wins from nine matches and only two defeats, both by slender margins, Kochi's campaign has been a study in consistency, resilience, and all-round brilliance.

At the heart of the campaign has been Sanju Samson. Bought for a record ₹26.8 lakh, more than half of Kochi's total auction purse, Sanju has lived up to the hype. He has scored 368 runs in five innings, including a sparkling century and three half-centuries, and remains only 11 runs short of the tournament's leading run-scorer, Ahmed Imran, despite having played two fewer innings. His effortless stroke play and ability to anchor or accelerate at will have made him the tournament's headline act.

But Kochi are far from a one-man team. Vinoop Manoharan has provided explosive starts, especially in Sanju's absence, while Mohammed Shanu has quietly stabilised the middle order. When crunch moments arrived, unexpected heroes stepped forward: Mohammed Ashiq's last-ball six against Kollam Sailors still lingers in memory, and Jerin PS's nerveless finishing against Alleppey Ripples showcased Kochi's depth. On debut, Jishnu A. announced himself in style, smashing 45 off 29 balls against Calicut Globstars to guide Kochi home and win Man of the Match. Supporting contributions from Alfi Francis John and Jobin Joby have ensured the Blue Tigers always have game-changers when the heat is on.

The bowling has been equally balanced and experienced. K.M. Asif, with his IPL exposure, has led the attack, regularly breaking partnerships when Kochi needed it most. Alongside him, Akhin Sathar, Jerin PS, Srihari, Mohammed Ashiq, Jobin Joby, and skipper Saly Samson have formed a versatile unit. Midhun P.K. made his maiden KCL appearance memorable, claiming two crucial wickets against Calicut Globstars and instantly proving his value. Saly himself has been more than a captain—his cameos with both bat and ball have swung matches in Kochi's favour and added an extra layer of leadership.

What sets Kochi apart this season is not just star power but collective spirit. Every player seems ready to rise to the occasion; every defeat was fought to the last ball, and every victory has carried the stamp of dominance.

With one more league match against Kollam Sailors, Kochi has already marked itself as a frontrunner for the KCL crown. As the tournament heads into its decisive phase, the Blue Tigers carry the aura of a team that not only knows how to win, but also how to win together.

