KOFFi Launches India's First Business Fund Parking Platform - Helping Businesses Earn 7-8% on Daily Balances

New Delhi [India], August 12: Many businesses in India know the frustration- cash sits idle in the bank between payrolls, tax payment or vendor bills. That's short-term funds just waiting for something better. KOFFi- a Pune based fintech startup, founded in 2023, aimed precisely at this challenge.

When Prajwal Manalwar returned to India after two decades of fintech experience in Silicon Valley, he noticed a surprising gap. While large corporations smartly manage their short-term funds, most Indian SMBs leave this cash idle in current accounts, earning almost nothing. Prajwal saw an opportunity to bring institutional-grade fund parking solutions to Indian businesses in a simple and accessible way.

KOFFi, a SEBI-registered platform, enables businesses to park their idle funds directly with partner Tata AMC through a secure BSE network. The platform offers curated, highly safe fixed-income mutual funds that primarily invest in short-term government and high-quality

corporate securities. Even when parked for just a few days, businesses can earn 7-8% p.a., with next-business-day (T+1) liquidity ensuring quick access to their funds whenever needed. (Check their Returns Calculator)

"Your business funds should work for you; not for your bank. That is exactly why I created KOFFi," emphasizes Prajwal Manalwar, Founder & CEO.

Decade-long product leadership at PayPal helped Prajwal build a platform closely aligned with business fund parking needs. KOFFi's AI-driven fund recommendations, continuous fund monitoring, and smart fund-swapping features to optimize returns based on market conditions. Its goal-based fund parking enables businesses to align savings for upcoming business objectives. Withdrawals can be scheduled in advance to match payroll or vendor payment dates, and multiple team members can access the platform, making it easy for finance teams to collaborate and manage funds seamlessly.

"There's over ₹25 lakh crore parked in current accounts or low-yielding FDs. I'm a bit surprised to see that businesses in India are still stuck with traditional banking options. This is the space where KOFFi sees enormous potential to create impact." Prajwal adds.

KOFFi already serves several well-known businesses across India. And one Pune-based IT company parks ₹50 lakh of payroll funds for three weeks each month, earning around ₹6 lakh a year effortlessly.

In the months ahead, KOFFi is looking to deepen its integrations with banking and payroll platforms, making fund disbursements and withdrawals even smoother. The company is also building advanced analytics to help CFOs better predict idle cash flows and maximise returns with greater accuracy.

Learn more at their website: www.koffi.com

