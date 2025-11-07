New Delhi [India], November 7: Nico Digital, a digital marketing agency that is based in Kolkata and which deals with SEO, has been officially ranked as among the leading SEO consultancies in India. It has a well-established client base covering SaaS, B2B, D2C, and eCommerce, and now the company is looking to position itself as the most trusted SEO and content marketing company in South Asia by the year 2027.

Nico Digital was founded by Aditya Kathotia in 2011 and gained its fame due to its combination of data-based SEO advice and earned media authority. The agency strategy based on credibility, creativity, and consistency has enabled more than 587 international customers to attain sustainable growth via search marketing and content-based brand positioning.

At its inception, our vision was straightforward: to provide outcomes that compound over time, as Aditya Kathotia, Founder and CEO of Nico Digital, put it. We have never over-promised and/or under-delivered. The fact that we are considered to be within the circle of the best SEO consultants in India confirms that philosophy, and at present, our challenge is to become the leader of the South Asian market by 2027.

Currently having over 120 marketing experts, Nico Digital is placing its presence in the USA and South Asia, securing a reputation for generating tangible growth and lasting brand influence.

The service package of Nico Digital consists of:

Organic: state-of-the-art link building, technical, local and international search engine optimisation, and AI-enhanced approaches.

state-of-the-art link building, technical, local and international search engine optimisation, and AI-enhanced approaches. Paid Advertising: accuracy-based PPC on Google, Amazon, and Meta.

accuracy-based PPC on Google, Amazon, and Meta. Content Marketing and the PR on the web: editorial blogging, media placements, and authority-based brand campaigns.

editorial blogging, media placements, and authority-based brand campaigns. Niche Verticals: customised SEO and CRO of SaaS brands, manufacturing, eCommerce, and service-based brands.

The agency has success stories of transformative SEO and PPC campaigns of the brands Jehel, The Blue Hose, UNICEF, Altius Investech, Varmora Plastech and others- all of which illustrate quantifiable and enduring effects on the business.

Nico Digital has a clear mission as it grows: to click, captivate, and convert in a sustainable manner.

About Nico Digital

Since its launch in 2011, Nico Digital has been an award-winning SEO and content marketing company that assists growing brands in establishing digital authority with the help of organic search and earned media. The agency has offices in Kolkata, New York and Delaware and collaborates with international clients to achieve quantifiable expansion and brand believability.

