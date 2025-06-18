Kolkata Builds Green: Eco-Friendly Construction at the Core of Urban Renewal

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 18: In the vibrant city of Kolkata, a new era is dawning as real estate builders shift their focus towards sustainable construction practices. Amidst the backdrop of bustling streets and rich cultural heritage, a silent but powerful revolution is taking place, one where real estate development is no longer just about erecting buildings, but about fostering a greener, more sustainable future. We delve into Kolkata’s evolving landscape, where sustainable building practices have emerged as the driving force behind a development revolution. From innovative designs to eco-friendly materials, Kolkata is constructing a greener future, with sustainability at its core.

In recent years, sustainable building practices have gained significant traction in Kolkata, with an estimated 30% of real estate builders incorporating eco-friendly elements into their projects. This shift towards sustainability encompasses various aspects, including energy-efficient designs, the use of renewable materials, and the implementation of green technologies. Furthermore, approximately 20% of new constructions in Kolkata are now being certified under green building standards, reflecting a growing commitment to environmental responsibility within the real estate sector. As the city strives to tackle issues of pollution and climate change, the embrace of sustainable building practices marks a promising step towards a greener future for Kolkata.

The shift towards sustainable building practices in Kolkata is bringing about significant positive impacts on society. By prioritizing eco-friendly construction methods, the city is experiencing a reduction in its environmental footprint. Improved air quality, a direct result of green buildings with natural ventilation and air purification systems, is leading to healthier living conditions for residents. This, in turn, contributes to a happier and more productive population. Economically, residents benefit from lower utility bills, while the city sees savings in infrastructure costs and increased property values. Moreover, the transition to sustainable construction creates new job opportunities, particularly in industries like renewable energy and green construction.

Speaking about the building’s sustainable development, Mr. B.P. Singh Roy, COO, Keventer Realty said, “At Keventer Realty, we’re excited to lead Kolkata’s shift towards sustainable construction. Our project, Keventer ONE, will be IGBC certified, setting a new standard for eco-friendly buildings in the city. By using energy-efficient designs and renewable materials, we’re committed to creating a healthier and greener future. ”

Sustainable buildings serve as educational tools, raising awareness about environmental issues and inspiring communities to adopt more eco-friendly lifestyles. Importantly, the focus on social equity ensures that sustainable housing options are accessible to people of all income levels, promoting inclusivity and community well-being. Overall, Kolkata’s embrace of sustainable building practices is fostering a greener, healthier, and more resilient city for all its inhabitants

“As Kolkata enters a new phase of urban development, sustainability is no longer an afterthought—it is central to how modern cities must grow. At Keventer, we view green buildings not just as an environmental responsibility, but as a smart, future-ready choice that benefits both the city and its people. – Suparna Mucadam, Head of Marketing, Keventer.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor