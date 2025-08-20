Kolkata Hosts India's Biggest University Esports Finals through UEC 2025 - NoScope Gaming Sends Team India to USA for Historic VR Esports World Finals

VMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 20: The Techno India University campus roared with energy as the NoScope Gaming University Esports Championship (UEC) 2025 National Finals brought the country's top collegiate esports talent under one roof for the biggest university esports spectacle East India has seen to date - and arguably the most passionate showdown in the country.

From August 3-5, Kolkata became the epicentre of collegiate esports as over 200 finalists from India's top 25 universities clashed across four electrifying gaming verticals - PC, Mobile, Console, and VR - in front of thousands of roaring spectators. This season saw a record-breaking 20,000+ students competing nationwide, with only the elite making it to the grand stage to battle for glory.

Adding to the prestige, Hon'ble Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of West Bengal, Shri Aroop Biswas, lent his support to the championship, unveiling the official UEC 2025 jersey in a landmark moment for the event.

But this year wasn't just about crowning champions - it was about making history.

For the first time, the UEC National Finals also served as the battleground for the World Tennis Esports Championship (WTEC) India Finals powered by Tennis Esports, where university champions faced professional esports athletes head-on at VR Tennis. The result?

Vimalraj Jayachandran emerged as the India Winner, securing his ticket to represent Team India at the WTEC World Finals in the USA this September - a landmark achievement for VR esports in the country.

The Champions of UEC 2025

- Overall UEC Champions: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT Vellore)

- Valorant (PC LAN): Winner - MIT-ADT University Pune | Runner-up - VIT Vellore | MVP - MIT-ADT University

- BGMI (Mobile): Winner - VIT Vellore | Runner-up - University of Burdwan | Third Place - SRM University, Andhra Pradesh | MVP - VIT Vellore

- FC 25 (Console): Winners - Rohit J Abraham (Sacred Heart College, Kochi), Sagnik Banerjee (IEM Kolkata), Mohd. Saif (Shadan College, Hyderabad)

- WTEC University Level (VR): Winner - Harshit (LNCT Bhopal) | Runner-up - Jaydev (GITAM Vizag)

- WTEC India Winner: Vimalraj Jayachandran

National Finalists - India's Top 25 Universities

This year's Nationals brought together a powerhouse lineup of institutions through UEC pan-India qualifiers, including:

Lovely Professional University, GITAM, Geeta University, Parul University, LNCT, Mumbai University, Jadavpur University, Techno India University, St. Xavier's College, VIT AP, VIT Vellore, MIT-World Peace University, Reva University, SRM University, Adamas University, MAKAUT, Shadan College, GGSIPU, GB Pant, and more from across the country.

A Festival of Esports & Culture

The UEC 2025 National Finals was more than a competitive landscape - it was a full-scale esports festival. The crowd was treated to:

- "V3nom"

- Red Bull Tetris

- Anirban Dasgupta

- Shaji Prabhakaran

With Red Bull, 93.5 Red FM, Alliance Broadband, Make Calcutta Relevant Again, and Eventmas as official partners - and Valorant, BGMI, and Tennis Esports as game partners - the event was a seamless blend of professional execution and high-voltage entertainment.

Quotes from the Leaders

Ravi Achanta, CEO, NoScope Gaming

"Our mission has always been to bridge the gap between campus-level competition and the global esports stage, and UEC 2025 is proof that this vision works. The sheer scale, the quality of competition, and the passion we witnessed in Kolkata reaffirm that India's universities are producing world-class talent. Sending Team India to the WTEC World Finals is not just a win for NoScope Gaming - it's a milestone for the entire Indian esports ecosystem. We're excited to keep building pathways that turn student-athletes into global champions."

Abhinandan Mukherjee, Project Head, NoScope Gaming

"This season has been a true showcase of the passion and talent driving India's student esports community. Watching Vimalraj earn his spot at the WTEC World Finals in the USA, and VIT Vellore claim the UEC championship, proves that our collegiate esports ecosystem is thriving at its peak through UEC. For us, the real victory lies in the experience and platform we give to student-athletes, nurturing the next generation who will one day lead India in global esports. NoScope Gaming remains committed to building the most structured, competitive, and exciting stage for university esports in the country. UEC 2025 was one for the ages, and now with Season 3, we're ready to raise the bar even higher."

Meghdut Roychowdhury, Executive Director, Techno India Group

"The NoScope Gaming UEC 2025 National Finals have shown the world what Kolkata can do when it comes to hosting world-class esports events. This isn't just esports - it's culture, technology, and youth energy converging. And with the upcoming Esports Hub, East India is set to become a permanent fixture on the global esports map."

A Future Built on This Momentum

The grand finale concluded with Techno India Group and NoScope Gaming announcing East India's first dedicated Esports Hub in Kolkata, set to revolutionize the region's competitive gaming scene.

From 20,000 students to one national champion representing India on the global stage, UEC 2025 has set a new benchmark for collegiate esports - proving that the road from campus to world finals is real, and it starts with NoScope Gaming.

