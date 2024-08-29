Kolkata Port launches direct cargo service to UAE

Kolkata, Aug 29 The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata on Thursday launched the Bengal Middle East Express (BMEx), a new container vessel service connecting the Haldia Dock Complex with the Jebel Ali Port in the UAE.

This service, initiated by the Ocean Salute Line of Singapore in partnership with MBK Logistix Pvt Ltd, will enhance global connectivity for the port.

The inaugural vessel, Yong Yue 11, is set to arrive at Haldia on September 6.

The BMEx service will follow a Haldia-Chittagong-Jebel Ali-Haldia route, linking Bengal as well as the eastern Indian industrial hub with one of the key ports in the Middle East.

Rathendra Raman, Chairman of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata said: "In today's rapidly evolving global trade environment, efficiency and flexibility are essential. We are proud to introduce the Bengal Middle East Express service, which not only establishes a direct connection between Haldia and Jebel Ali but also opens new avenues for trade and economic growth in the region."

"To support this initiative, the Port has offered substantial discounts on vessel-related charges for container vessels calling directly from South East Asia, Far East, and Middle East Ports. This service is a testament to our commitment to enhancing our port's competitiveness on the global stage and supporting the region's EXIM trade," he added.

The BMEx service will revolutionise cargo movement by cutting transit times and costs for regional exporters and importers.

The Kolkata Port had last month, received its first vessel under the new China-Calcutta shipping service, marking a significant milestone in enhancing trade links between India and China. The service was inaugurated in alliance with container shipping line Pacific International Lines. The direct calling from China has significantly reduced the cost to customers and cut down the transit time from 45 to 15 days from the load port in China to discharge at Kolkata, according to Raman.

All direct call vessels from China arrived fully loaded. Every week, there is one vessel calling to Kolkata from China. The import from China and the Far East markets has been robust and is expected to continue, the SMP Chairman added.

The China-Calcutta service has three dedicated vessels — Kota Ria, Kota Rukun, and Kota Rakyat — each with an average parcel load of 622 TEUs, specially tailored to navigate lower draft conditions. The weekly service aims to aid the burgeoning trade across West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and the NorthEast, as well as Nepal and Bhutan.

