Kolkata Shines Bright with Glamour: Tolly Cine Samman 2024 Presented by Talentish In Association with Indian Oil Corporation

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 3: The Tolly Cine Samman 2024, Season 2, was held in grand style at the Vivanta, a 5-star luxurious hotel. The prestigious Red Carpet Award Show, presented by Talentish in association with Indian Oil Corporation, was a resounding success, celebrating excellence in the film industry.

A constellation of celebrities and influential bloggers graced the event, adding glamour and prestige to the evening.

The event also saw Sudip Kumar Kundu, Founder & CEO of Talentish, and Director Suma Dey presenting an award to a notable celebrity, highlighting the collaboration between Talentish and the entertainment industry.

For the Tolly Cine Samman 2024, the list of honorable guests includes:

1. Debasish Kumar (MLA & MMIC, KMC, Sports & Amusement)

2. Lalit Kumar Chauhan (Executive Director & State Head, Indian Oil Corporation, West Bengal)

3. Col Nevendrea Singh (Joint CP, Kolkata Police)

4. Rahul Roy (American Entrepreneur, Chairman ARC Solutions)

5. Col Diptanghsu Chaudhury (Kargil War Hero and Social Activist)

6. Subhashish Saha ( Director of Karukrit)

7. Rajiv Paul ( Owner of Bhooter Raja Dilo Bor)

The Awardees are::

MOVIE AWARD

1. Best Actor in a Leading Role, Male: Prosenjit Chatterjee (Dawshom Awbotaar)

2. Best Actor for Offbeat Film: Rituparna Sengupta (Akorik)

3. Best Golden Jubilee Jodi: Prosenjit Chatterjee & Rituparna Sengupta (Ajoygo)

4. Best Director of Detective Thriller Movie: Arindam Sil (Jongole Mitin Mashi)

5. Best Director: Srijit Mukherji (Dawshom Awbotaar)

6. Best Actor in Supporting Role, Critics, Male: Ambarish Bhattacharya (Ardhangini)

7. Best Actor in a Leading Role, Female: Churni Ganguly (Ardhangini)

8. Best Playback Singer, Female: Iman Chakraborty (Ardhangini)

9. Best Playback Singer, Male: Anupam Roy (Dawshom Awbotaar)

10. Best Debut Director: Manasi Sinha (Eta Amader Golpo)

11. Best Actor in Supporting Role, Critics, Female: Devlina Kumar (Raktabeej)

12. Best Film- Dawsham Avatar -SVF

13. Best Crtics Film-Ardhangini - Surinder Films

14. Most Versatile Actor - Subhashish Mukhopadhyay

OTT AWARD

1. Best Director in Critics, Series: Sourav Chakraborty (Rajneeti)

2. Best Actor in a Leading Role, Series, (Male): Saurav Das for (Antarmahal)

3. Jury Special Choice, Best Actor in a Leading Role, Series (Male): Kaushik Ganguly (Rajneeti)

4. Best Actor in a Leading Role, Series (Female): Priyanka Sarkar (Lajja)

5. Best Actor in a Negative Role, Series (Female): Debolina Dutt (Khyapa)

6. Best Actor in a Negative Role, Series (Male): Jammy Banerjee (Khyapa)

7. Best Comedy Actor, Series (Male): Anirban Chakrabarty (Eken Babu)

BLOGGER AWARD

1. Famous Blogger, (Male) 2024: Sayak

2. Famous Blogger, (Female) 2024: Prarona Bhattacharjee

3. Famous Blogger Couple Award 2024: Rahul kumar & Pinki Karan

MISCELLANEOUS AWARD

1. Best Music Album 2024: Monami Ghosh (Ailo Uma Barite)

2. Best Young Fashion Designer - Debjit Paul

3. Celebrity Fashion Designer (Male): Roy Abhisek

4. Celebrity Fashion Designer (Female): Jyotee Khaitan

5. Best Slimming Beauty and Laser Clinic: Shwagata A Mukherjee (Mou's Sleek & Chic Studio)

6. Influential Model of the Year 2024: Sana Chakraborty

7. Best in Women Empowerment 2024: Payel Mukherjee

8. Best In Fitness 2024: Indrakshi Dey

9. Best Water Purifier Company in East: Agnicom

10. Best Cuisine Award 2024: Bhooter Raja Dilo Bor

11. Best Photography Award: Aabeer Gangopadhyay

12. Best Boutique Award: Irin-Sonu's Collection

TV SERIAL AWARD

1. Best Director: Anupam Hari (Anurager Chhowa)

2. Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Dibyojyoti Dutta (Anurager Chhowa)

3. Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Kaushal Chakraborty (Saathi)

4. Best Writer: Jyoti Hazra(Horogouri Pice Hotel)

5. Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Manali Dey (Kar Kachhe Koi Moner Kotha)

The Tolly Cine Samman 2024 continues to be a significant platform recognizing and celebrating talent in the film industry, setting new benchmarks for excellence and glamour.

Founder Sudip Kumar Kundu, iTalentish Media and Entertainment Pvt Ltd extends a special thanks to Col. Diptanghsu Chaudhury and Abir Chattaraj (Advocate, High Court) for their unwavering inspiration to Tolly Cine Samman 2024, Season 2.

Youtube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OQHW6frcG74

Director of iTalentish heartfelt gratitude to all their partners for their invaluable support.

Sponsor list-

Co-Association Partner: Indian Art Projects Pvt. Ltd.

Telecast Partner: SITI Networks

Powered By: SM Architectural Solutions

Powered By: Saharai Group of Companies

Powered By: Coastal Queen Luxury Resort Pvt. Ltd.

Co-Powered By: WBSIDC ( West Bengal Small Industries Development Corporation)

Co-Powered By: German Apex

Radio Partner: 91.9 Friends FM

PR Partner: T2 Media & PR

Print Partner: The Statesman

Outdoor Partner: Karukrit

Digital Partner: Teamology

Knowledge Partner: Sports & Screen

Knowledge Partner: Bombay Beach and Resort

Food Partner: Bhooter Raja Dilo Bor

Knowledge Partner: Agnicom

Knowledge Partner: Mou's Sleek and Chic Studio

