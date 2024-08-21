Kolkata Startups Turn Logos Black in Protest for Abhaya

VMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 21: In a united stand against the recent heinous crime at RG Kar Medical College, two Kolkata-based startups, GoDial and Calcutta Records, have turned their logos black as a symbol of mourning and protest. The team behind these companies, headquartered in Sector 5, Salt Lake, is deeply disturbed by the brutal rape and murder, as well as the lack of swift justice for the victim and her family.

GoDial, a leading mobile CRM and Sim based Call Center Software for Telemarketing, and CalcuttaRecords, a premier online destination for vinyl records, cassettes, and CDs have taken this step to express their collective grief and outrage.

"We are not just companies; we are a part of this community," said a spokesperson for the startup. "What happened at RG Kar Medical College has shaken us to our core. We cannot stand by silently while such atrocities go unpunished. Our black logos are a statement of our deep sorrow and our demand for justice."

The teams at both GoDial and Calcutta Records believe that justice delayed is justice denied. They urge the authorities to act swiftly to bring the perpetrators to justice and to restore faith in the legal system.

"Our hearts go out to the victim's family," the spokesperson continued. "We pray that they find the strength to endure this unimaginable pain, and we stand with them in their quest for justice."

These companies, while continuing to serve their customers, remain committed to raising awareness about the need for a safe and just society. This symbolic act of turning their logos black is a reminder that business cannot continue as usual when such grievous crimes are left unaddressed.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor