Komatsu India Unveils Unique Machine Care Program (MCP-5)

PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 3: Komatsu India Private Limited (KIPL) and L&T Construction & Mining Machinery jointly unveil and bring to you the unique Machine Care Program (MCP-5), first-of-its-kind in the Indian construction equipment industry. This extended powertrain warranty program of 5 Years/12,500 Hours* is offered for the Komatsu Hydraulic Excavators that are produced in the state-of-the-art Komatsu's manufacturing facility at Oragadam, Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Komatsu, a global leader in construction and mining equipment, has partnered with L&T Construction & Mining Machinery and introduced a unique Machine Care Program (MCP-5) tailored specifically for Komatsu models PC205-10M0 and PC210/PC210LC-10M0 excavators, this comprehensive service initiative is poised to redefine customer experience and satisfaction by optimizing equipment performance.

The Key Highlights of the Machine Care Program (MCP-5) are;

Value Added Services: Avail 1 year of complimentary filters up to 3000 hours and Extended 5 Years/12,500 Hours* powertrain warranty for maximum uptime.

Comprehensive Support: Energy-saving operator training, KOMTRAX reporting for enhanced monitoring, Regular maintenance, PM clinics and more Undercarriage inspections.

Genuine Spares: Expedited access to genuine Komatsu parts, lubricants, and services for peak performance.

Predictive Maintenance: Leverage cutting-edge KOMTRAX & KOWA technology for timely interventions and minimized breakdowns.

L&T Construction & Mining Machinery, with its extensive nationwide network of dealerships and service stations, guarantees best-in-class sales and after-sales support for Komatsu equipment in India. This special program is a game-changer in the construction industry, ensuring that our customers experience unparalleled equipment efficiency, productivity, and reliability.

Experience the True Peace of Mind when you purchase our new Komatsu Hydraulic Excavators with this unique special program. Feel the power, efficiency, performance, productivity, and peace of mind.

To buy your favourite KomatsuPC205-10M0 & PC210/PC210LC-10M0, now with new Machine Care Program (MCP-5), extended powertrain warranty of 5 Years/12,500 Hours* contact your nearest L&T Construction & Mining Machinery team now.

www.komatsuindia.in

Reach us on EQUIP-CARE Customer Care number - 1800 833 9990

*Terms & Conditions apply

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor