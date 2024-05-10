Rajam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 10: Over the past five years, the tenure of Kondru Murali Mohan as the MLA of Rajam constituency has witnessed remarkable strides in various developmental projects, reshaping the landscape and enhancing the quality of life for residents. Without a hint of bias, it’s evident that under his leadership, the constituency has seen unprecedented growth across multiple sectors, from healthcare to education, infrastructure, and community development.

One of the most noteworthy accomplishments during this period is the significant upgrade of the Rajam government hospital, a vital institution catering to the healthcare needs of the local populace. With an allocation of Rs. 10 crore, the hospital’s capacity has been expanded to accommodate 100 beds, a testament to Mohan’s commitment to improving healthcare accessibility and standards within the constituency.

Furthermore, the focus on education has been paramount, with substantial investments directed towards establishing educational institutions that cater to the diverse needs of the community. The establishment of a social welfare residential school and college in Regidi, backed by a grant of Rs. 1 crore, exemplifies Murali Mohan’s dedication to fostering educational opportunities for the youth, ensuring a brighter future for generations to come.

Infrastructure development has also received a significant boost under Murali Mohan’s leadership, with a substantial allocation of Rs. 122 crore towards the establishment of water facilities across all villages in the constituency and Rajam town. Additionally, key projects such as the construction of bridges and roads have been undertaken, further enhancing connectivity and facilitating economic growth within the region.

Efforts to improve essential services have not gone unnoticed, with initiatives such as the construction of a 132/33 KV electric substation in Soperu and the development of road networks connecting various parts of the constituency. These projects, coupled with the construction of community centers and bus shelters, reflect Murali Mohan’s commitment to fostering inclusive growth and development that benefits all sections of society.

Notable achievements also include the establishment of a farmer training and voluntary center in Rajam, the construction of hostels for intermediate and degree students, and initiatives aimed at enhancing agricultural infrastructure, such as working towards the completion of the Totapalli barrage to ensure irrigation for all villages.

In conclusion, Kondru Murali Mohan’s tenure as MLA of Rajam constituency has been marked by transformative development across various sectors, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to the welfare and progress of the constituents. While his accomplishments speak for themselves, it is the tangible impact on the lives of the people that truly underscores the success of his tenure.

