KONE India Announces Expansion in North India; Opens New Office in South Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 3: KONE Elevators India, a fully owned subsidiary of KONE Corporation, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, expands its footprints in North India with the opening of a cutting-edge sales and service office today in South Delhi.

Situated in a prime location, this larger office marks a significant milestone in the company's growth strategy and reinforces its commitment to serving customers with enhanced efficiency and innovation. The company plans to strengthen innovation, develop new solutions, and deliver even better service to its valued customers.

Located at Suite No. 501, 5th Floor, Copia Corporate Suites, Jasola, New Delhi, this facility houses an outstanding Customer Experience Centre. For a richer experience, customers can touch and feel the KONE DX class elevator, the world's first elevator series with built-in digital connectivity as standard. KONE DX Class revolutionizes the role of elevators in future smart buildings and breaks the monotony of everyday ride routine by creating an uplifting ambiance every day.

The strategic selection of this new location will help KONE India to better cater to the sales, service and installation needs of its expanding customer base in South Delhi, Faridabad and Palwal. It offers state-of-the-art facilities and a modern work environment designed to foster collaboration and productivity.

Speaking at the press conference, Amit Gossain, Managing Director, KONE Elevators India shared, "South Delhi is an important market for us, and we are excited to expand our presence here. This new larger space will facilitate collaboration and innovation, enabling us to strengthen our position as industry leaders."

"Our new office has been meticulously designed keeping our customers' needs in mind. Every aspect, from the layout to the technology, has been carefully crafted to enhance our ability to provide them with faster and exceptional service. With our new office and increased workforce, we aim to provide even better services to our customers and strengthen our relationships with them."

KONE India already has a good presence in North India through its ten offices across Delhi NCR, Agra, Dehradun, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ludhiana and Chandigarh. By investing in an expanded office space, the company aims to improve productivity, boost employee morale, accommodate growth, enhance customer experience, and heighten brand image.

This expansion not only symbolizes KONE's growth but also embodies their unwavering commitment to customer centricity and sustainability. Their R&D teams, each located close to supply chains, as well as being close proximity to the local markets, enable them to have timely access to the local customer needs, expanding their creative network to involve them in co-creation and to collaborate with their customers and partners closely. This also enables them to develop and manufacture solutions that meet the needs of their customers in the local region.

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2022, KONE had annual sales of EUR 10.9 billion, and at the end of the year over 60,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. www.kone.com.

KONE's presence in India dates back to 1984 and today it is the leading elevator company in India. Based in Chennai, KONE India serves customers all over the country through its 50+ branches and provides sustainable People Flow solutions for India's rapidly growing cities. It employs 5000+ people in the country.

KONE's production unit in Tamil Nadu near Chennai produces elevators for the Indian market as well as for Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka. It also has three training centers in Chennai, Gurgaon & Pune, where KONE's installation engineers and field mechanics are trained to meet KONE India's strong reputation for high quality and uncompromised safety, as well as the expectations of Indian customers, when installing and maintaining elevators and escalators. KONE's global technology and engineering center in Chennai and Pune, is one of the seven global R&D centers, is a testing and research hub, which supports the latest technology and development of future KONE solutions.

For more information, please visit www.kone.in.

