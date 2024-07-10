Kontor Space Expands Its Presence in Mumbai, New Center to Commence Operations at MIDC, Andheri from July 12th, 2024

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10: Kontor Space Limited (NSE - KONTOR), one of the leading providers of co-working solutions specializing in leasing and managing commercial spaces & the first co-working space company to get listed on the Indian stock market, is pleased to announce that its new co-working center at MIDC, Andheri East, Mumbai will commence operations from Friday, July 12, 2024. This center is equipped with state-of the-art amenities set to offer a dynamic and collaborative environment for businesses of all sizes. Located at AckrutiStar - MIDC Central Road, Next to Marol Telephone Exchange, MIDC, Andheri (East), Mumbai 400 053, the new center boasts a seating capacity of approximately 500 seats, with an impressive initial occupancy of 75% from day one.

This strategic expansion underscores the growing demand for flexible and collaborative workspaces among startups, SMEs, and independent professionals in the region. Designed to foster innovation and productivity, the MIDC center is equipped with cutting-edge amenities and offers a vibrant atmosphere tailored to support business growth.

The Company anticipates that this new center will significantly enhance their service offerings and contribute positively to revenue streams.

Commenting on the achievement, Kanak Mangal, Promoter, Kontor Space Limited Said, "We are thrilled to announce the opening of our new co-working center at MIDC, Andheri East, Mumbai, a testament to our commitment of providing top-notch co-working solutions at prime locations. The impressive initial occupancy of 75% from day one is a clear indicator of the growing demand for flexible and collaborative workspaces in the region and we are leveraging this opportunity to expand our presence and establish our brand.

Our new center is designed with state-of-the-art amenities to foster innovation, productivity, and collaboration, creating an ideal environment for businesses of all sizes. This strategic expansion not only enhances our service offerings but also underscores our dedication to supporting the evolving needs of startups, SMEs, and independent professionals.

We anticipate that the MIDC center will significantly contribute to our revenue streams and further solidify our position as a leading provider of co-working solutions. We look forward to welcoming our new members and witnessing the growth and success of their businesses in our dynamic and vibrant workspace."

