Korean retail chiefs to gather in Gyeongju for APEC CEO Summit

Seoul [South Korea], October 27 : Top executives from South Korea's retail giants will head to Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, this week for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit, as per a report by Pulse, the English service of Maeil Business News Korea.

Citing industry sources, the report said on Monday that retail chiefs, including Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin and Shinsegae Group Chairman Chung Yong-jin, will attend the opening ceremony and key sessions of the summit on Wednesday, where global business leaders and policymakers will discuss economic cooperation and sustainable growth.

Korea's delegation plans to hold bilateral meetings with foreign heads of state and executives from multinational firms.

"Lotte Group, one of the event's main sponsors, will send a high-level team led by Chairman Shin, Lotte Shopping CEO Kim Sang-hyun, and Lotte Chemical Corp CEO Lee Young-jun," the report said.

As per the report, Kim is scheduled to speak on digital transformation and E-commerce efficiency, and Lotte Department Store CEO Chung Joon-ho will join the Future Tech Forum for Retail series on Tuesday, a side event of the summit.

Shinsegae Chairman Chung and Emart Inc. CEO Han Chae-yang will also attend. Han will take part as an executive committee member of the APEC CEO Summit.

"Global retail figures such as Johnson & Johnson CEO Joaquin Duato are also expected to attend and share insights on retail innovation," the report noted.

