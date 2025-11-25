Koshala Literature Festival 2025 Returns to Lucknow: Four Days of Words, Music, Culture & the City's New UNESCO Honour

VMPL

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 25: As winter's soft gold settles over the City of Nawabs, Lucknow prepares once again to open its arms to the world through literature, music, art, and its legendary tehzeeb. From November 27-30, the Koshala Literature Festival returns to UP Darshan Park, gathering acclaimed writers, thinkers, performers, and audiences for a four-day celebration of creativity and cultural dialogue.

This edition arrives with special significance, following Lucknow's recent addition to UNESCO's Creative Cities Network as a Creative City of Gastronomy. The 2025 theme pays homage to this honour celebrating not only the culinary excellence of Lucknow, but also the intellectual, poetic, artistic, and cultural traditions that have nourished its spirit for centuries.

Festival Founder Prashant Singh says, "Lucknow has always celebrated diversity, in its language, food, music and art. With UNESCO recognizing Lucknow as a Creative City of Gastronomy, we feel an even deeper responsibility to honour every shade of its creativity. Koshala Literature Festival is our tribute to the many voices, traditions and stories that make Lucknow not just a city, but a shared emotion."

Sessions across the four days will explore mythology, women's narratives, cultural memory, resilience, social change, the digital imagination, and storytelling, all reflecting the shifting dialogue between tradition and modernity.

The festival brings together celebrated Indian and international speakers, including: Ghazala Wahab, Manjari Chaturvedi, Anuja Chandramouli, Alka Pande, Koral Dasgupta, Neha Dixit, Jyotsna Mohan, Mehak Jamal, Jayant Krishna, Taha Ahmad, Maroof Culmen, Asma Hussain, Vaibhav Vishal, Muzaffar Ali, Kaveree Bamzai, Akshat Gupta, Rajit Kapoor, Nishi Pandey, Ajay Jain, Sharad Bindal, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Festival Ambassador RJ Prateek Bhardwaj and others.

A landmark highlight of Koshala Literature Festival 2025 is the launch of the Sahir Ludhianvi Award for Poetry, a new national literary honour celebrating poetic excellence that reflects Sahir's lyrical brilliance and social conscience. The jury comprises: Ajay Jain, Waseem Barelvi, and Rishi Sethi. The award will recognize winners in two categories: Male and Female.

Ajay Jain, founder of MicroLit, says, "Lucknow's culture is a tapestry woven with poetry, music and hospitality. The Sahir Ludhianvi Award adds a profound new dimension to the festival and will inspire emerging poetic voices across India."

Global Voices, Shared Stories

* Monia Aljalis French poet whose presence reflects the evolving creative exchange between India and France, adding depth to the festival's Indo-France cultural dialogue.

* Guillermo Rodriguez Martin Spanish scholar who has been instrumental in strengthening India-Spain academic and cultural ties through his long-standing engagement with Indian literature and arts.

* Monica de la Fuente Spanish dancer-choreographer whose work fuses Spanish and Indian performing traditions, representing the enduring artistic collaboration that shapes Indo-Spain relations.

Music that Breathes the Soul of Lucknow

Every evening, Koshala Literature Festival transforms into a shimmering mehfil with performances that honour the city's musical heritage:

* Hemant Kumar Tribute by Ritesh Ranjan Sahai, Ajai Jain, Sagnik Sen & Anubha Sen

* Sujoy Ghosh's "One Man Orchestra"

* Shaam-e-Sufiyana with Vidya Shah and Monica de la Fuente

* A grand Mushaira featuring Wasim Barelvi, Azhar Iqbal, Hina Rizvi Haidar, Farhat Ehsas and others

* Finale: Chugge Khan's "Qawwali from the Sand Dunes" a rousing, joyous close to the festival

Daawat-e-Sukhan: A Soiree of Thought & Flavour

In honour of Lucknow's UNESCO recognition, Koshala Literature Festival presents a trilogy of curated dinners where culinary artistry meets poetry:

* 27 Nov - Mez & Mehfil, Celestial Manor - Modern elegance with classical charm.

* 29 Nov - Jashn-e-Mahal, Khajurgaon Palace - Royal Awadhi splendour with kebabs and live qawwali.

* 30 Nov - The Last Nazm, Rani Bagh, Clarks Awadh - A lyrical finale with Amy Singh and Wamiq Saifi.

Each evening transforms dining into storytelling, a tribute to Lucknow's newly celebrated gastronomic heritage.

Talent Hunt, Festival Market & Koshala Haat

The Koshala Talent Hunt returns to spotlight emerging writers, poets and performers, offering them a rare platform and mentorship from leading artistic voices. Meanwhile, the Festival Market & Koshala Haat will feature books, crafts, artworks and authentic Awadhi Street food showcasing the city's literary, cultural, and culinary vibrance in full colour.

Festival Partnerships 2025

Koshala Literature Festival 2025 is supported by partners who help expand its cultural reach:

* Uttar Pradesh Tourism - Presenting Partner

* Dettol Banega Swasth India - Hygiene Partner

* Himalayan Water- Hydration Partner

* Hotel Celestial Manor - Hospitality Partner

* Apollomedics - Health Partner

* UP Darshan Park & Lucknow Vikas Pradhikaran - Venue & Infrastructure Partners

* Chara Experiences - Literary Curation Partner

* French Institute in India - Cultural Partner

* Hassle Bae - Digital Communications Partner

For four days, Lucknow will once again become what it has always been a living archive of poetry, aroma, rhythm, conversation and community. A city where diversity is not just celebrated, but cherished.

"Muskuraaiye, aap Lucknow mein hain. Yahaan har kahaani ek daawat hai."

About Koshala Literature Festival

Founded to celebrate the literary, artistic, and cultural heritage of Uttar Pradesh, the Koshala Literature Festival brings together authors, poets, performers, thinkers, academics and audiences for a dynamic exchange of ideas. With its commitment to nurturing emerging talent, promoting regional voices, and hosting world-class conversations, Koshala Literature Festival has become one of North India's most anticipated cultural gatherings.

To learn more, visit: www.koshalaliteraturefestival.com

