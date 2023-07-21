Kosmoderma continues to be the big player in the skincare industry with its new and innovative launch

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 21: Kosmoderma recently launched its new technological innovation with Regenerative Medicine in India. Founder and CEO of Kosmoderma, Dr. Chytra V. Anand unveiled the new service of the clinic on July 6 along with 25 other esteemed clients at Kosmoderma’s Lavelle Road Clinic in Bangalore.

One of the oldest and most trusted skincare aesthetic brands of India, Kosmoderma is the first player in the skincare industry to bring in such an advanced skincare technology to cater to the needs of skin troubles of many. A visionary clinic in the skin care segment which firmly believes in “inspiring confidence” to their customers, Kosmoderma has been proudly serving not just in India but on a global scale. Regenerative Medicine is the new way of taking care of skin and hair issues. This top-notch medical technology has been used by very renowned companies all over the world and with its newest introduction to the umbrella of Kosmoderma, promises to bring a revolution in the skin and haircare industry.

The launch event was initiated with a detailed session of questions and answers. During the session, Celebrity Cosmetic Dermatologist Dr. Chytra V. Anand discussed the importance of Regenerative Medicine, the various benefits of the test, the procedure and the eventual vision and mission of the test. The entire session was followed by high-tea where reputed dermatologists discussed about the need of such an innovate technology in the Indian market.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Chytra V. Anand said, “As India’s first aesthetic brand to launch Regenerative Medicine, we are extremely proud. Our company envisions bringing the best possible technology to our consumers and help them resolve all their skin and hair issues. Kosmoderma is growing each year with the support of a profound team and the love from our customers. “

Kosmoderma’s unique combination of medical expertise and latest technology makes it a one-stop solution for all skin and hair needs.

To know more visit: https://www.kosmoderma.com/

Kosmoderma Skin Hair body Clinic., one of the best aesthetic clinics in India was founded in the year 2005 by Internationally renowned Celebrity Cosmetic Dermatologist Dr. Chytra V Anand. With US-FDA and European CE approved accreditations to its name, the brand envisions to be the leading skin, hair and body healthcare provider to the Indian masses, offering safe and effective world class procedures at affordable prices.

