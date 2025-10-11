Kosmoderma Expands in Bangalore with New Sahakar Nagar Clinic, Introducing Pico Laser, Morpheus8 and Triton Laser Hair Removal Technologies

VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 11: Kosmoderma Skin, Hair and Body Clinics announced the grand opening of its newest clinic in Sahakar Nagar, Bangalore. The facility was inaugurated by founder Dr. Chytra V. Anand and brings advanced, patient-focused aesthetic solutions to the local community.

The Sahakar Nagar clinic will offer Kosmoderma's latest additions: Pico Laser an advanced technology for faster pigment correction, tattoo removal, and skin rejuvenation with minimal downtime; Morpheus8 and Triton Laser Hair Removal Technologies, a clinically proven solution for comfortable, long-term hair reduction suitable for a wide range of skin types.

"The opening of our Sahakar Nagar clinic marks another step in Kosmoderma's journey to make advanced, safe, and result-driven aesthetic care more accessible. With global technologies like Pico Laser, Morpheus8 and Triton Laser Hair Removal Technologies, we remain committed to delivering world-class treatments with a patient-first approach." said Tanuushka K Lal. COO Kosmoderma.

The new clinic is designed for a seamless patient experience, from consultations to customised treatment plans. A trained clinical team will provide one-on-one assessments, explain procedure options and safety protocols, and deliver follow-up care to ensure optimal outcomes.

Appointments are available now at the Sahakar Nagar location.

About Kosmoderma Skin, Hair and Body Clinics

Kosmoderma is a leading network of aesthetic clinics in India, dedicated to delivering advanced cosmetic dermatology treatments with safety and measurable results. With a focus on evidence-backed technologies and personalized care, Kosmoderma offers services across lasers, injectables, skin rejuvenation, and hair restoration.

