Kosmoderma’s latest innovative collaboration with Yenepoya promises a new direction in the Aesthetic Industry

An academic partnership between Kosmoderma and Yenepoya opens up innumerable opportunities

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 23: Kosmoderma Academy of Aesthetic Medicine is proud to announce its latest venture and collaboration with Yenepoya (Deemed to be University). The newest alliance between an academic institution and Kosmoderma’s remarkable contribution in the aesthetic industry is a pathbreaking step in the Indian market.

Kosmoderma Academy, one of the trusted aesthetic skincare clinics of India, aims to take skincare to the global scale with advanced technology, passionate medical professionals and innovation. Their latest venture with Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) promises to aid aspiring students of KAAM to be honored with accredited certification. Kosmoderma firmly believes in providing a unique platform to all medical professionals to nurture their skills and contribute to their career growth by providing globally accessible learning opportunities.

The Kosmoderma Academy will facilitate an Aesthetic Medicine course for students aspiring to pursue careers in the Aesthetic Industry. As a clinic established on the vision and mission of providing world-class aesthetic training with a holistic learning approach, Kosmoderma’s newest venture promises to offer ample opportunities to students all across India.

Kosmoderma Academy of Aesthetic Medicine will be facilitating students in Mangalore at the Centre for Craniofacial Anomalies (Deemed to be University) and at the KAAM Bangalore Academy. The MOU was officially signed by Ms. Tanuushka K Lal, Chief Operating Officer of Kosmoderma Healthcare Pvt Ltd and distinguished University representatives, Dr. Gangadhara Somayaji Registrar, Dr. Akhter Husain, Director of Centre for Craniofacial Anomalies and Dr. Hari Kishore Bhat, Centre Lead. The signing ceremony was presided by Dr. Vijaya Kumar, Vice Chancellor.

Commenting on the latest partnership, Celebrity Cosmetic Dermatologist and Founder and CEO of Kosmoderma, Dr. Chytra V. Anand, said, “Kosmoderma has always believed in fostering meaningful partnerships and growth to take the potential of Aesthetic Medicine on a global scale. The collaboration with Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) is one step toward helping aspiring students to explore unique opportunities and make significant contributions in the cosmetic and medical aesthetic industry.”

Kosmoderma’s innovative efforts and initiatives continue to reflect the core values of the brand in establishing a world of medical professionals working toward the objective of building quality-driven and world-class aesthetic and medical care.

To know more, visit: https://www.kosmoderma.com/, https://kosmoderma.academy

Kosmoderma:

Kosmoderma Skin Hair Body Clinic, one of the best aesthetic clinics in India, was founded in the year 2005 by Internationally renowned Celebrity Cosmetologist Dr. Chytra V Anand. With US-FDA and European CE-approved accreditations to its name, the brand envisions being the leading skin, hair and body healthcare provider to the Indian masses, offering safe and effective world-class procedures at affordable prices.

