Kotak General Insurance Offers a Range of Add-on Coverage in Car Insurance Portfolio

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14: Kotak General Insurance is one of India's leading insurance providers in the car insurance portfolio. Recognising the diverse needs of its customers, the company offers a range of add-on coverage in car insurance to provide more comprehensive car protection for owners.

In today's fast-moving world, owning a car has become more than just a mode of transportation; it's an investment. However, with the increasing uncertainties on the road, protecting that investment has never been more critical. Kotak General Insurance has always been at the forefront of providing innovative and customer-centric insurance solutions and add-on coverage of their car insurance offerings acknowledges their commitment to their policyholders.

The add-on coverage options are offered to empower customers with the flexibility to tailor their car insurance policy. Whether it's enhancing personal accident coverage or protecting against third-party liabilities, Kotak General Insurance's offerings provide a range of choices.

Key features of the add-on coverage options provided by Kotak General Insurance:

* Depreciation cover: Depreciation cover or zero depreciation cover add-on ensures that policyholders receive the full value of their car parts during repairs without considering depreciation. It's especially beneficial for those who have recently purchased a new car.

* Daily car allowance: Kotak General Insurance provides a daily car allowance, as one can receive a daily allowance for a set number of days while the car is being repaired.

* Roadside assistance: Kotak General Insurance now offers 24/7 roadside assistance to help policyholders in emergencies like towing, repairs and more, ensuring they are never left stranded.

* Engine protection: This add-on covers damage to the engine and its components, which can be costly to repair or replace.

* Return to invoice (RTI) cover: In case of total loss or theft of the insured car, this add-on ensures that the policyholder receives the original invoice price of the car.

* Consumables cover: The consumables add-on cover provides coverage for the expenses incurred in replacing or replenishing consumable items that are damaged during an accident.

* Loss of personal belonging: A loss of personal belonging add-on coverage, is an optional insurance add-on that Kotak General Insurance provides for the loss or damage to personal items inside the vehicle.

* Tyre protection cover: A tyre protection cover add-on, is a type of insurance or extended warranty provided by Kotak General Insurance for damage or repairs to vehicle's tyres.

Speaking about add-on coverage options

At Kotak General Insurance, it is believed that being a partner in customer's journeys ensures that they have the right coverage for their unique needs. The company's add-on coverage options provide the flexibility that customers deserve. Kotak General Insurance is committed to delivering innovative solutions that protect what matters most to them. Kotak General Insurance has streamlined its commitment to customer-centricity that extends beyond just offering add-on coverage options.

Whether someone is a new car owner looking for the best coverage or an existing policyholder seeking to enhance protection, these add-on coverage options offer a solution to the specific requirements.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor