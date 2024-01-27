Kotak Mahindra Bank Drives Innovation at the 337th Start-up Mixer by StartupNews.fyi in Gurugram

An Evening of Unmatched Networking and Entrepreneurial Energy

Gurugram (India): After the resounding success of previous editions, StartupNews.fyi hosted the 337th chapter of the start-up Mixer powered by Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (“KMBL”/“Bank”) at India Accelerator, Gurugram. The latest edition aims to bring together founders, investors, and disruptors for an electrifying evening of connections, actionable insights, and opportunities. The event served as a launch-pad for individuals at various stages of their entrepreneurial journey, offering a unique platform for forging meaningful connections, gaining inspiration from industry leaders, and delving into interactive sessions on Start-up topics. Distinguished investors and partners will also contribute to this journey, playing a pivotal role in fostering further growth and innovation within the Start-up community.

At the forefront of advancing the start-up economy, Kotak Mahindra Bank has been a steadfast supporter, dedicating ongoing efforts to fund innovative initiatives. This collaborative partnership establishes a mutually advantageous relationship between the Bank and StartupNews.fyi, fostering a unique synergy that opens up opportunities for emerging entrepreneurs to address their early-stage investment needs. This dynamic collaboration reflects a commitment to nurturing the growth of start-ups, propelling them toward success in the evolving business landscape.

Anu Aggarwal, President & Head, Corporate Banking, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “Kotak Mahindra Bank has been at the forefront of innovation by supporting the dynamic Indian start-up ecosystem with our customized banking solutions. We have been one of the early movers in establishing start-up-centric banking services, deeply engaging with the stakeholders and nurturing start-ups at every growth phase. Associating with Startup News is a testament to our commitment to the start-up ecosystem.”

Among the esteemed investors and partners joining the event are Ashutosh Dua (Inflection Point Ventures), Dhianu Das (Agility Ventures), Shashank Rawat (FAAD Network), Manish Yadav and Aman Sabharwal (Ah Ventures), Dr.Vishal (Biorx Ventures), Raja Singh Bhurji (The Step Up Ventures), Tushar Kansal (Kansaltancy Ventures), Saurabh Jain (FSV Capital), Sivesh Kumar (Coffea India), Aanchal Malhotra (FundTQ), Manish Johari (Maple Capital Advisors) Kshitij (Fluid VC), CA Sambhav Mehrotra (Startup Movers), Rits Capital, Climifi, Impactful Pitch, Recur Club, Sandhya Rikhari (GetVantage), IIITD Innovation & Incubation Center, Akshit Girhotra (Favcy), Startup Grind, HeadStart, and Sponsoria.

About StartupNews.fyi:

StartupNews.fyi, a start-up and technology-focused news aggregation platform that takes a comprehensive approach to news aggregation by pulling content from a wide array of reputable sources. From traditional news outlets to independent publications, it gives a diverse range of perspectives on any given topic and ensures a well-rounded and unbiased news experience.

In an age where misinformation and sensationalism often cloud the news landscape, StartupNews.fyi stands as a beacon of reliability. With its commitment to delivering personalized, timely, and diverse news content, StartupNews.fyi is reshaping how individuals engage with the start-up world’s happenings, making staying informed an effortless and enriching experience.

For more information, visit www.StartupNews.fyi, or email at office@startupnews.fyi

Registration is open! Secure your spot today at https://startupnews.fyi/event/337th-startup-mixer-gurugram-january-20/

About Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited

Established in 1985, Kotak Mahindra Group is one of India’s leading financial services conglomerates. In February 2003, Kotak Mahindra Finance Ltd. (KMFL), the Group’s flagship company, received banking licence from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), becoming the first non-banking finance company in India to convert into a bank – Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited.

The Bank has four Strategic Business Units – Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury, which cater to retail and corporate customers across urban and rural India. The premise of Kotak Mahindra Group's business model is concentrated India, diversified financial services. The bold vision that underscores the Group's growth is an inclusive one, with a host of products and services designed to address the needs of the unbanked and insufficiently banked. As on 30 September 2023, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd has a national footprint of 1,850 branches and 3,170 ATMs, and branches in GIFT City and DIFC (Dubai).

For more information, please visit the company's website at https://www.kotak.com/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor