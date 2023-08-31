Kotak Mahindra Bank Offers 50 per cent off on Processing Fees for Digital Applications on Home Loans

ATK

New Delhi [India], August 31: Kotak Mahindra Bank is elated to announce an exclusive promotion, offering 50 per cent discount on processing fees for digital applications for home loans. This exciting offer provides a unique opportunity for prospective homebuyers to fulfil their dreams of owning a house while alleviating the burden of associated costs with housing loans.

Kotak Mahindra Bank has long prided itself on being customer-first, earning the right to feature amongst the most reliable financial institutions in India. The bank recognises the need for convenience and efficiency when processing housing loan applications.

By leveraging Kotak Mahindra Bank's user-friendly digital platform, including the website and mobile app, customers can conveniently apply for a home loan without undergoing the ordeal of dealing with rigorous paperwork and physical visits to a branch. The bank ensures a streamlined and convenient experience, enabling applicants to submit their housing loan requests conveniently from the comfort of their homes or while on the go.

To further incentivise customers to embrace digitally-enabled solutions, Kotak Mahindra Bank reduced the processing fee by almost half. This initiative is a great opportunity for customers to experience the numerous benefits of digital banking and make their dream of buying a home a reality.

This offer holds significant value as home loans involve substantial capital, and the processing fee for these loans usually amounts up to 1.0% of the overall loan amount. A 50% reduction in the processing fee can lead to more savings for prospective homebuyers.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the offer, Srikant Rao, Product Head, Kotak Home Loans, "Purchasing a loan comes with a set of commitments, especially the financial obligations one has to fulfil. We are thrilled to announce these amazing customer benefits, reflecting our ongoing commitment to prioritising the customer in the home loan process. This offer ensures we are moving in the right direction."

To take advantage of this exceptional offer, customers can visit Kotak Mahindra Bank's official website or utilise their user-friendly mobile app. Both platforms provide a seamless experience, making the application process straightforward, saving valuable time, and enabling customers to benefit from the available savings. With Kotak Mahindra Bank's streamlined digital solutions, customers can now apply for a home loan and receive a sanction letter in as little as 10 minutes.

What sets Kotak Mahindra Bank's home loan offerings apart is not only the attractive interest rates but also the flexibility in the repayment structure. The interest rates are linked to the Reserve Bank of India's repo rate, ensuring customers can benefit from competitive rates while managing their finances effectively.

"The customer journey for housing loan applications is very transparent, and we've made great strides in making it so," added Srikant Rao, Product Head, Kotak Home Loans. "We recognise that processing fees often seem burdensome for many applicants. By offering this discount, we hope to alleviate some of that burden. Our goal is to empower more individuals and families to achieve their homeownership dreams, and with offers like these, we will continue to do our part for applicants to avail housing loans with greater ease and affordability."

To assist borrowers in planning their finances with precision, Kotak Bank offers a user-friendly home loan EMI calculator. This powerful tool empowers prospective homebuyers to estimate their monthly instalments based on the loan amount, tenure, and interest rate, enabling them to make informed decisions about their home loan. It's crucial to note that the tenure can go as high as up to 25 years, which can significantly reduce the amount of the monthly instalments one has to pay, allowing applicants to plan their finances efficiently.

Campaigns like this underscore Kotak Mahindra Bank's continuous effort to innovate and improve its services, and align with its mission to empower individuals and families looking to achieve their goals of owning a home. As a leading financial institution, the bank is fully committed to further embracing technology and leveraging it to serve its customers better.

Established in 1985, Kotak Mahindra Group is one of India's leading financial services conglomerates. In February 2003, Kotak Mahindra Finance Ltd. (KMFL), the Group's flagship company, received a banking license from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), becoming the first non-banking finance company in India to convert into a bank - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

The Bank has four Strategic Business Units – Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Commercial Banking and Treasury, which cater to retail and corporate customers across urban and rural India. The premise of Kotak Mahindra Group’s business model is concentrated India, diversified financial services. The bold vision that underscores the Group’s growth is an inclusive one, with a host of products and services designed to address the needs of the unbanked and insufficiently banked. As on 30th June, 2023, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd has a national footprint of 1,788 branches and 3,047 ATMs, and branches in GIFT City and DIFC (Dubai). For more information, please visit the company’s website at https://www.kotak.com/.

