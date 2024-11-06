Koti Deepotsavam by NTV - Bhakti TV from November 9: The Glow of a Million Lamps

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 6: The time has arrived for the Koti Deepotsavam, an annual event organized by Bhakti TV and NTV in Hyderabad. As the month of Kartika arrives, every Hindu immerses themselves in the worship of deities and lighting lamps as part of the Kartika celebrations. In this context, the Koti Deepotsavam, a program organized jointly by Bhakti TV and NTV, was inaugurated in 2012 by Jagadguru Bharati Teertha Mahaswamiji of the Sringeri Peetham. This event has been celebrated uninterrupted ever since, and preparations are now in place to celebrate it in grand style.

Like every year, this year's Koti Deepotsavam will be held at NTR Stadium in Hyderabad from November 9 to November 25, with utmost devotion and reverence. One of the key highlights of this event is the mesmerizing sight of millions of lamps being lit all at once, filling the venue with divine light, while lakhs of devotees participate in the sacred rituals. Describing this sight in words is nearly impossible it's an experience that must be witnessed to be fully appreciated.

As the saying goes, "Deepam Jyotir Param Brahma... Deepam Sarvatomo-Paharam... Deepene Sadhyate Sarvam... Sandhyadeepam Namostute," which translates to: "The lamp is the symbol of supreme light, it illuminates everything, and through it, all things are achieved." Just as one lamp can light another, when lamps are lit together, they create a radiance that lights up the entire world. The lamp symbolizes light and knowledge, and spiritually, it holds great significance.

In our culture and traditions, lighting lamps holds a special place in rituals and is a symbol of prosperity and divine blessings. Since 2012, Bhakti TV has been organizing this grand Koti Deepotsavam to introduce this ancient tradition to future generations. This year, the event will take place from November 9 to November 25 at NTR Stadium in Hyderabad.

Devotees from all corners of the city and from across the country will gather in large numbers to participate in this spiritual event. Along with the local devotees, sadhus, maha-yogis, pontiffs, and spiritual leaders from various parts of India will also join in, delivering discourses and contributing to the success of the event.

This is truly a divine and magnificent spiritual celebration, and it is set to be a sight of unparalleled devotion and joy.

